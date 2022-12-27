Samsung Camera Assistant App Could Soon Arrive on More Galaxy Devices

Samsung released the Camera Assistant app in October this year, giving you more control over the camera of your Galaxy S22 line of smartphones. And now, the company is planning to expand this app to other Galaxy devices. Some curious users posted a thread on the company’s community forum for South Korea, asking whether Samsung plans to bring the Camera Assistant app to previous-gen Galaxy S series smartphones.

A moderator on the forum responded with a somewhat vague answer to the users’ concerns, claiming that the software is currently in the testing phase on the Galaxy S22 family members and that there would be a “separate announcement” regarding other devices. This reply excited some and puzzled others, as there still wasn’t a clear answer about when and on which devices the company intends to bring the application.

The ones still wondering chimed in, asking for more details about the Camera Assistant app’s availability on other devices. In response, the moderator replied: “We will try to support as many models as possible” and “we will further review whether it would be better to conduct beta testing on more models in the future.”

The Camera Assistant features auto photo texture softening, a toggle to control HDR better, and automatically switches a better suitable lens for capturing a photo. There’s also a “Quick Shot” option to reduce motion blur in still images. All in all, it gives you more options to click better photos than the stock app.

Since its release, the app has only been available for the Galaxy S22 series, and many asked Samsung to release it on other devices. While the brand appears to take the feedback seriously, we still don’t have a firm launch date or a list of devices that could get the Camera Assistant app.

Via: Xda-Developers