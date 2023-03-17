This week has been all about the Pixel leaks. First, we got a sneak peek at the Pixel 7a via leaked hands-on images, then the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro renders surfaced online, and then a leak pointed at the June release of the Pixel Fold and 7a. Now, someone is selling a Google Pixel 7a prototype on eBay. The smartphone’s prototype was available at the auction, bidding at $2,550 before being taken down.

This listing gave us another look at Google’s next mid-range smartphone. The device has a glossy back with a matte metal-covered camera bar. At the bottom, it has a speaker grille, microphone, and USB Type-C port for charging. It has a thick symmetric bezel display with a punch-hole cutout for a front-facing camera.

For some reason, the smartphone is missing a physical SIM tray. Overall, the device looks like the Google Pixel 7a prototype we have seen before. The only difference is some lines coving the back panel and a distinctive prototype logo instead of the usual Google “G” symbol.

The seller, who goes by the name nikoskom-94, mentions that the device is stuck in fastboot mode rather than running on the Android operating system, revealing it has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. It’s unclear how the seller managed to get this prototype. Anyways, a couple of hours after the Pixel 7a’s listing first appeared, the listing has now been delisted on eBay.

Previous Pixel 7a leaks have revealed a lot about the device. The device could receive a June release and hit the stores shortly after the launch. It could come in three colorways: Carbon, Cotton, and Arctic Blue, and retail at 500 euros (Approx. $540). As for the specifications, it could feature an FHD+ 90Hz display and support 5W wireless charging.

Via: AndroidPolice