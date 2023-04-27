Leaked Pixel 7a Marketing Material Leaves No Surprises For Launch

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 7a, possibly at the I/O event on May 10. The Pixel 7a would be the mid-range model in the Pixel 7 lineup, bringing with it an improved camera system, making the phone somewhat alluring over the previous-gen models, thanks to Google’s camera software wizardry. We’ve seen several leaks of the device, including complete representations of every color, and we’re now in the last stages of spec leaks, where they’re filling in any gaps that haven’t been addressed before.

Folks over at MySmartPrice, in collaboration with OnLeaks, unearthed promotional material of the Pixel 7a, revealing its design, hardware specifications, and features. The device flaunts the same design in leaked marketing material that we have seen in the leaked renders. Google Pixel 7a resembles the design of its more premium elder siblings: the vanilla Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7a Titan M2 Chip Leak Google Pixel 7a Wireless charging Google Pixel 7a Tensor G2 SoC Google Pixel 7a Camera and Display leakGoogle Pixel 7a

Per the report, the device will feature a 64MP primary sensor with OIS support. Moreover, a report from 91Mobiles suggests the secondary camera sensor will be a 12MP ultrawide lens, and there will be a 10.8MP front-facing snapper for selfies and video calls. 

The Pixel 7a will house a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel that supports a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. At the heart of the device is the in-house Tensor G2 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security chip and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the smartphone will run on Android 13 out of the box. 

Powering the entire package is a 4,400mAh battery that supports 20W wired as well as wireless charging. The specifications are in line with previous leaks and rumors. According to previous leaks, the Pixel 7a will retail for $499, with pre-orders opening on the same day as the event and the phone hitting shops shortly after.

