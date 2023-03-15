Here’s Your First Look at the Pixel 8 Pro

BY Ronil

Published 15 Mar 2023

Pixel 8 Pro

We’re a few months away from Google I/O May 10 event, where the search giant will announce some software and services and could showcase its next-gen hardware products. It’s where we could get out first look at the Pixel 8 lineup officially. However, we won’t have to wait until the event to know what the Pixel 8 Pro might look like. Folks over at Smartprix, in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks, shared four renders and a 3D model of the device in question. From the photos, we get a good look at the Pixel 8 Pro from all angles, revealing the design in full glory.

It appears that Google will refresh the rear camera bar with the 8 Pro. Instead of the separate lenses layout we saw on previous-gen Pixels, the 8 Pro will have all three sensors in a single pill-shaped cutout. This change might fix the issue where many users saw their Pixel 7 Pro’s rear camera glass spontaneously shattering. The upcoming Pro model will also get an additional shooter than the 7 Pro, sitting right under the flash. It’s unclear whether it’s a depth or a marco sensor. A previous leak suggests we’ll get a new 50MP primary sensor.

Google Pixel 8 Pro designPixel 8 ProGoogle Pixel 8 Pro sides

From the images, it seems that the 8 Pro will adopt rounded corners, moving away from the squared-off corners we saw on Pixel 6 and 7 series. The publication claims that Google will opt for a flat and smaller display instead of a larger curved one. Although the phone measures relatively the same as the 7 Pro (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm vs. 7 Pro’s 162.6×76.5×8.7mm dimensions), it could flaunt a smaller 6.52-inch screen. The device will reportedly be about 12mm thick.

Another Pixel 8 Pro leak suggests the device will draw power from Tensor G3 SoC.

Related Articles

Android 14 Developer Preview 2

Android 14 Developer Preview 2: All the New Features and Changes

Ronil
Google One

All Google One Plans Now Offer Free VPN

Ronil
Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro Update Brings Spatial Audio With Head Tracking

Ronil
Pixel Feature Drop

Leaked Changelog Reveals What’s New in March 2023’s Pixel Feature Drop

Ronil

Featured Stories

Latest Posts

Reviews

Follow Android Beat