Here’s Your First Look at the Pixel 8 Pro

We’re a few months away from Google I/O May 10 event, where the search giant will announce some software and services and could showcase its next-gen hardware products. It’s where we could get out first look at the Pixel 8 lineup officially. However, we won’t have to wait until the event to know what the Pixel 8 Pro might look like. Folks over at Smartprix, in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks, shared four renders and a 3D model of the device in question. From the photos, we get a good look at the Pixel 8 Pro from all angles, revealing the design in full glory.

It appears that Google will refresh the rear camera bar with the 8 Pro. Instead of the separate lenses layout we saw on previous-gen Pixels, the 8 Pro will have all three sensors in a single pill-shaped cutout. This change might fix the issue where many users saw their Pixel 7 Pro’s rear camera glass spontaneously shattering. The upcoming Pro model will also get an additional shooter than the 7 Pro, sitting right under the flash. It’s unclear whether it’s a depth or a marco sensor. A previous leak suggests we’ll get a new 50MP primary sensor.

From the images, it seems that the 8 Pro will adopt rounded corners, moving away from the squared-off corners we saw on Pixel 6 and 7 series. The publication claims that Google will opt for a flat and smaller display instead of a larger curved one. Although the phone measures relatively the same as the 7 Pro (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm vs. 7 Pro’s 162.6×76.5×8.7mm dimensions), it could flaunt a smaller 6.52-inch screen. The device will reportedly be about 12mm thick.

Another Pixel 8 Pro leak suggests the device will draw power from Tensor G3 SoC.