Google expands AI learning tool NotebookLM to students for the first time

Google will extend its artificial intelligence (AI) research assistant NotebookLM to students under 18, marking the first time the company has made the tool available to minors since its launch.

The company announced the expansion through the integration of Google Classroom. Teachers with Google Workspace for Education accounts will control student access by uploading source materials and creating AI helpers for specific subjects.

NotebookLM creates interactive study materials like audio summaries, mind maps, and quizzes. The system restricts responses to uploaded materials rather than allowing access to broader internet sources.

Google also expanded Gemini integration across Google Classroom. Teachers now have access to over 30 AI-powered features through a new Gemini tab. These tools help create lesson plans, math problems, and emails to parents.

Teachers can build custom “Gems” – specialized AI assistants designed for specific subjects or learning goals. Students can ask these agents for extra help or explore topics more deeply. School district leaders can share Gems across multiple schools to maintain consistent teaching methods.

“Google Classroom’s new feature allows teachers to tag assignments to CASE® standards, giving more purpose to the path of learning,” said Giovanni Benincasa from the Chicago Public Schools Department of Curriculum. “This clear connection to standards makes skill attainment more intentional.”

A new Analytics dashboard helps track student performance and spot problems early. The system identifies students who are improving or those who keep missing assignments, providing actionable insights for educators.

Google introduced Class Tools for managing Chromebooks during class. Teachers can send workbooks, videos, or tests directly to student devices. They can also block distracting apps or websites.

NotebookLM’s Audio Overview feature generates podcast-style discussions in over 50 languages. These AI-generated conversations transform complex academic material into more accessible audio content.

The platform’s Mind Map functionality automatically creates interactive content visualizations. Students navigate through interconnected topic sections, enabling self-directed exploration of curriculum materials.

Perhaps most significantly, Google is making its Gemini 2.5 Pro AI models the new standard for basic education accounts. Teachers gain access to more advanced AI capabilities than regular consumers, with higher usage limits and features tailored to education.

Early testing indicates that teachers save approximately six hours per week by utilizing AI tools for various teaching tasks. The launch reflects growing confidence in educational AI applications despite ongoing debates about academic honesty.

The rollout begins immediately for teachers, with student access to NotebookLM scheduled for “in the coming months.” All basic features remain free, though premium capabilities will require paid subscriptions. Schools using Google Workspace for Education receive access at no additional cost.

Google plans to add more language support and develop Video Overviews that turn source materials into short educational videos.

The move puts Google in direct competition with other educational technology companies while meeting growing demand for AI-enhanced learning in schools.