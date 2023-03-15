Pixel 8 Leak Gives Us Our First Look at the Device

It’s Pixel leak day today. After Pixel 8 Pro’s renders and launch window of Pixel Fold and 7a surfaced online, it is time for the missing member to come into the spotlight, the vanilla Pixel 8. Folks over at MySmartPrice teamed up with renowned leaked OnLeaks and shared renders of the Pixel 8 based on leaked assets.

In the images, the Pixel 8 look similar to the design we first saw on the 6 and a refined version on the vanilla 7 after that. The camera visor is also akin to previous models. However, this time, Google will make one minor change to the device by making it significantly smaller than its predecessors. The report mentions that the smartphone has a small 5.8-inch display, and its overall footprint is 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm (12mm with camera).

When we compare this screen size with the standard 7’s 6.3-inch and 6a’s 6.1-inch displays, the Pixel 8 look much more compact than any previous-gen models. Heck, even the compact Asus ZenFone has a bigger 5.9-inch screen. Moreover, the device has thin symmetric bezels at the bottom and top. There is a punch-hole cutout at the central position on the top of the screen for the front-facing snapper.

On the right side, it has volume rockers and a power button, and the I/O at the bottom houses speaker grilles, a microphone, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The chassis of the vanilla 8 appears to be made of polished metal, compared to the brushed aluminum frame of its predecessor.

Google will likely tease the Pixel 8 series to the public for the first time at Google I/O 2023. Besides this, we could also witness the Pixel 7a, Google’s first tablet and foldable phone, the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, at the event.