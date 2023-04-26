Pixel 7a Colors and Matching Protective Cases Detailed in a New Leak

There have been numerous leaks leading up to the debut of the Pixel 7a at Google’s anticipated I/O developer conference. And now, A fresh set of Pixel 7a renders have surfaced online revealing the three colors that the device will come in as well as our first glimpse at the protective cases that the phone will support.

Folks over at WinFuture released a comprehensive gallery showcasing the Pixel 7a in Charcoal, Snow, and Sea shades. Although the report mentions an additional fourth Coral color option, there isn’t a single render of this colorway. Moreover, the report mentions that this shade will only be available through the Google Store.

The Pixel 7a shares a lot of similarities with its elder siblings: the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, in terms of design, but stands out because of the display’s huge bezels. Furthermore, the report also includes renders of matching protective cases with the Pixel 7a’s colorways.

Taking a closer look at the protective cover for the Pixel 7a, we can see that it resembles those of other Google Pixel phones quite a bit. They come in the same three colors—Charcoal, Snow, and Sea—as the device. The pricing details of these cases are still under wraps.

Previous leaks suggest that the Pixel 7a could pack 8GB RAM and come with two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. It will draw power from Google’s Tensor G2 processor. The Pixel 7a will reportedly feature a 6.1-inch Samsung 90Hz AMOLED screen. According to reports, the price will be $499, which is $50 higher than the Pixel 6a.

Google is hosting its I/O conference on May 10, and that’s when the Pixel 7a and perhaps the Pixel Fold will make their debut. We expect more Pixel 7a leaks to surface online in the coming days.