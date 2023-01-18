Samsung Gives Us A Sneak Peek At The Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung brought a Galaxy Z Fold 5 prototype to CES 2023 and put it side by side with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Folks at Naver, a South Korean publication, report that Samsung displayed a new foldable device’s prototype with a waterdrop hinge during the CES 2023.

This comes a few days after a report of Samsung adopting a “droplet-style” hinge surfaced online. The new hinge allows the phone to fold completely shut with no gap between the screen’s top and the bottom section when closed. At the tech conference, a Samsung executive showcased the presumed prototype of the Fold 5 with the two halves of the display sitting flat against each other, thanks to the new hinge.

Samsung refers to this new mechanism as a dumbbell hinge that will result in a much more subtle display crease — barely visible — than its predecessors. Furthermore, the report states that the smartphone is lighter. As evident from the image, the device looks thinner as well.

From the image that appeared online, it’s hard to tell if the Galaxy Z Fold 5 retains an S Pen holster, and given that the device is thinner than previous-gen models, we might see the stylus with Samsung’s following book-type foldable. However, since it’s a prototype, we shouldn’t get our hopes high, as the final product is a long way off, and Samsung could tweak the design.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could flaunt new cameras, and a spruced-up version of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC could power the device. The previous leak suggests that despite the new hinge mechanism, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be waterproof, likely with an IPX8 water resistance. Besides this, little is known about the device, but we expect more details to surface online in the coming days.

