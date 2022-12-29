Forget Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! Its Successor Could Get a New Telephoto Sensor

BY Ronil

Published 29 Dec 2022

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

A new tip from prolific leaker Ice Universe suggests that Samsung could replace the telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with “a new solution” used in its predecessors. Unfortunately, the tipster stopped short of sharing which telephoto sensor this concerns. But, it’ll be a much-required upgrade, as the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely retain the same telephoto camera configuration — 3x and 10x periscope — as its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. 

Besides this, the leaker expects nothing too significant with the primary camera, stating it could either remain the same or slightly refreshed — nothing major, tho. If it all pans out to be accurate, the S23 Ultra will bring somewhat improved zoom image quality over the S22 Ultra, while the S24 Ultra will bring an entirely new and likely much better telephoto camera than its predecessors. 

We can still expect better picture quality from the S23 Ultra, thanks to the rumored new 200MP sensor. And per IceUniverse, the same sensor could take care of photography needs on the S23 Ultra in either identical or slightly-altered form.

While IceUniverse has a pretty good track record of accurate leaks, it would be a little hasty to take this too seriously. The Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t due to land until early 2024, so we advise taking this report with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Apart from a new telephoto camera, the S24 Ultra could come with Wi-Fi 7 technology. A DigiTimes report suggests that Wi-Fi 7 is all set to launch in 2024, and folks over at SamMobile believe that all S24 family members will be among the first smartphones to feature Wi-Fi 7. According to Wi-Fi Alliance, we can expect at least 30Gbps speed from any Wi-Fi 7-equipped smartphone, a massive boost over the 9.6Gbps speed of Wi-Fi 6.

Via: SlashGear

