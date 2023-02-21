First Samsung Galaxy S23 Software Update Brings February 2023 Security Patches

Samsung launched its latest flagship line of smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series, at February 1 Unpacked event. These phones are among the best Android devices money could buy at the moment. Samsung has a reputation for being one of the fastest companies to quickly push software updates and security patches to its premium range of devices. Weeks after unveiling the lineup, the South Korean tech giant is rolling out the first software update for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

This firmware also brings February 2023 security patch for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. It comes a few days after the company started shipping the units to customers, and those who pre-ordered any S23 member and received the device should see this update on their smartphone. Folks over at GSMArena report that the update is rolling out on unlocked phones across Europe but shouldn’t be long before it arrives in other markets.

The latest firmware version has S91xBXXU1AWBD build number and comes in at around 600MB download size. This update brings bug fixes, better stability, improved performance, and enhanced features. It also updates many of Samsung’s pre-loaded apps to the latest version, including Samsung Notes, Samsung Kids, SmartThings, Health, Smart Switch, Galaxy Wearable, Shop, and more. That’s all the first Samsung Galaxy S23 series software update offers.

To check if your Galaxy S23 series device is ready for the update, go to Settings -> Software update and click on the Download button if an update is available. Samsung promised four OS updates and five years of security patches when it revised the updated timetable for its premium phones last year. Of course, the S23 series is a part of it, so it anticipates Android versions 14, 15, 16, and 17, and it will receive regularly scheduled security patches until 2028.