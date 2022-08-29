Samsung Galaxy S22 August Update Brings Major New Camera Features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will receive a number of camera improvements with the latest August software update.

Announced back in February 2022, Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra boast some of the best cameras on Android smartphones. Users have, however, complained about poor HDR performance, noise in low-light videos, and blurry images of moving subjects. The company has seemingly listened to the users’ complaints as it has announced a new update for the S22 that will significantly improve the camera performance.

Starting with the new features, Samsung says that the S22 users will be able to record hyper-lapse videos using the 3x telephoto after the August 2022 update. In addition, the company revealed that Astro Hyperlapse mode is in development for the S22 series and will be released soon.

Samsung is also making the QR scanning process much better with the new update. Until now, if the camera app recognized a document in the frame, then it would refuse to scan the QR code. After the new update, you will be able to tap on a QR code inside a document and force the camera app to scan it.

AI, HDR, and Night Mode Improvements

Lastly, Samsung says it is improving video stabilization, AI performance, HDR, and night mode performance of the S22 cameras. It says that HDR photos should look much better thanks to tweaked color reproduction. Photos and videos should also occupy less storage now, thanks to memory optimization. Additionally, the company says it’s working on improving ultra-low-light camera performance.

The update is rolling out in Korea right now, with firmware versions S901NKSU2AVHB, S906NKSU2AVHB, and S906NKSU2AVHB. Currently, the update is not available in other global regions, but we expect it to arrive soon. We’ll update this post when other regions get the update, so make sure to check back.

What are your thoughts on the new camera features? Have you received the update on your device? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Samsung