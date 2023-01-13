Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Press Renders Reveal All the Four Color Options

A few days ago, details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series colorways appeared online. At that time, we only learned about the names of all shades that Samsung plans to ship its latest flagship in, not what they would look like when released. That, however, changed with a leak of “official Galaxy S23 marking pictures” from WinFuture, barely leaving anything for the imagination.

This leak offers the best look at the vanilla S23 in all four colorways: Cotton Flower (beige), Phantom Black (black), Botanic Green (green), and Misty Lilac (light pink). The smartphone posed in the leaked renders from multiple angles, revealing its design in full glory.

Have a look:

The renders show that the smartphone’s frame isn’t flat like the latest iPhones or rounded like previous S series models. As a result, it should be more comfortable to hold. Samsung Galaxy S23 has a nearly bezel-less display with a centered punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. There’s a power button with volume rockers on the right edge, and a USB Type-C port resides at the bottom.

While this leak stopped short with just press renders and didn’t disclose any hardware specification details, previous leaks have given us a rough idea of what we can expect from the Galaxy S23. Furthermore, the device will flaunt a 6.11-inch OLED panel that supports a Full-HD+ resolution. It will pack Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC at the helm, and a 3,900mAh battery will keep the lights on.

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, and the company will take wraps off the upcoming flagship smartphones. The Koren tech giant is already taking reservations for all Galaxy S23 family members, and you can save up to $100 in credit if you reserve a device before the launch event.