Samsung Collaborates with Starbucks for Delightful Galaxy Buds and Galaxy S22 Series Cases

Samsung is well known for collaborating with various brands. However, the company’s latest partnership has created some quirky gadgets which are sure to be conversation starters when you meet people over coffee.

Samsung’s latest collaboration is with international coffee and beverages major Starbucks. The two brands have joined forces to create snap-on cases for several Galaxy smartphones and an absolutely adorable coffee mug-shaped case for the Galaxy Buds 2. The new accessories were first spotted by 9to5Google.

The publication reports that Samsung’s cases are available in a few design variations. They will work with the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. All the cases sport Starbucks branding, the apron which the company’s baristas wear, and a collaboration-exclusive tagline that reads, “Count Stars in Your Galaxy.” One of the cases even has a model of a Starbucks receipt on the back.

The star of this collaboration has to be the coffee cup-shaped case for the Galaxy Buds, replete with indestructible latte art on the top. There is another protective case for the Galaxy Buds as well, finished in a dark shade of Green with a Starbucks logo on top. Both these Galaxy Buds cases work with the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live since the three models come with nearly identical charging cases in the box.

Although we would love to get our hands on these Starbucks-themed cases, Samsung has decided to sell them only on its home turf of South Korea. Moreover, the accessories developed in collaboration with Starbucks are limited in volume, so we don’t think stocks will last long.