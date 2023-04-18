Pixel 7a Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

BY Ronil

Published 18 Apr 2023

Google Pixel 7a

Google I/O 2023 event is just around the corner, and leaks of what to expect from the event are rapidly surfacing online. The latest one is about the Pixel 7a. A reliable tipster, SnoopyTech, on Twitter, claims that the Pixel 7a will arrive at retail stores within the next two weeks. 

The company is hosting its I/O event on May 10, where it’ll likely release the Pixel 7a. Given the popularity of the company’s A-series phones, it’s likely that retailers are stocking the 7a units before its launch.  

Unfortunately, the leaker stopped short and only disclosed a potential timeline of the device’s arrival at retail stores and not a precise date or pricing details. However, 9to5Google reports that the Pixel 7a would be costlier than its predecessor. 

As per the report, the upcoming Pixel A-series device will come with a $499 price tag, $50 more than the 6a. Considering the leaked hardware specifications of the device, the $50 price rise isn’t surprising. 

This increase is likely the result of the improvements like the new dual rear camera setup: 64MP primary and 13MP ultrawide, Tensor G2 SoC, a new 90Hz display, and wireless charging support. All this makes the Pixel 7a worth upgrading over its predecessors. 

While Google might plan to sell its upcoming A-series device at a higher price, the company isn’t getting rid of all low-price options. Although rumors indicate that Google is discontinuing the Pixle 6a, Jon Prosser says that the last year’s model will stay in the lineup.

Besides this, Prosser said that the Pixel 7a would come in four colorways: Charcoal (grey/black), Snow (white), Sea (light blue), and Coral, with the new Coral shade being Google Store exclusive. All these details are leaks and rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt. 

