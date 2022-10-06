Leaked Pixel 7 Pro Benchmarks Indicate Minor Performance Improvements

Google is launching its Pixel 7 series today, i.e., October 6 at 10 AM ET. The benchmarks result of the Pixel 7 Pro leaks hours before its launch event. While the handset has been subject to multiple leaks, this will be the first time we get a chance to witness how the Pixel 7 Pro would perform.

A Bangladesh-based retailer Gadgerfull BD has shared Geekbench and AnTuTu results of the Pixel 7 Pro via a Facebook video. In this leaked video, we can see that the device manages to bag 1,054 points in the single-core test and 3,138 points in the multi-core test. Next, the smartphone undergoes an AnTuTu test, revealing an 801,116 score.

Pixel 7 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro Benchmarks

For comparison, the Pixel 6 Pro scores 1,053 points in the single-core test and 2,803 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 5. This indicates this year’s Pro model will bring minor performance improvements over its predecessor. However, it’s crucial to note that these results only measure the Pixel 7 Pro’s peak performance. You probably won’t even need this much power in everyday use.

The Pixel 7 Pro will draw power from Google’s second-gen Tensor G2 chip. Previous leaks have revealed that this chip will have the same 2+2+4 cluster layout and Cortex-A55 core as the last-gen Tensor chip. However, it’s said to bring significant improvements to ISP (Image Signal Processing) and chipset’s machine-learning and AI abilities.

Thus far, the rumors tell us that the Tensor G2 will be an improved version of the original Tensor SoC. We can expect improved thermal performance, enhanced modem connectivity, and better battery life with the Tensor G2 chip. Of course, things will get crystal clear once the company takes wraps off from Google Pixel 7 series at today’s launch event at 10 AM ET.