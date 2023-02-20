Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard

While the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are 5G-compatible smartphones, it doesn’t mean they support the latest 5G standard, the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) releases. For those unaware, 3GPP is an organization of different groups put together to develop the standards for mobile telecommunication.

According to a post on the Android Issue Tracker, the Pixel 7 line of smartphones supports Release 15 for “initial launch.” The statement further states, “3GPP Release 16 will plan in the Android U release.” This post suggests that the Google Pixel 7 lineup will receive support for Release 16 later this year or that only the future Pixel 8 series, expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 with Tensor G3 and the same Exynos 5300 5G modem, will feature Release 16 support.

The Pixel 7 line of phones features the older 3GPP Release 15, the first 5G standard, released in 2018, with Release 16 launching in 2020, Release 17 disseminating in 2022, and Release 18 targeted for 2024. Despite the newer versions available, Google ships its latest flagship devices featuring older 5G standards with the Tensor SoC and the Exynos 5300 5G modem. However, Samsung’s official website mentions that the Exynos 5300 5G modem is 3GPP Release 16-compliant.

Qualcomm, on the other hand, first added support for Release 16 with its Snapdragon X65 5G modem chip in 2021. Last year, the company launched the Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip that supports Release 16. Qualcomm also has the Snapdragon X75 5G modem chip in its arsenal with support for Release 17 and Release 18. According to the company, Release 16 offers better coverage, less latency, low power consumption, improved mobility, and more. The all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 series members pack the Snapdragon X70 5G modem chip and support Release 16.

Via: 9to5Google