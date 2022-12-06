Leaked OnePlus 11 Render Reveals Its Design in All Its Glory

OnePlus’ upcoming flagship series has been making headlines for a while now since the first set of renders surfaced online. While previous leaks suggested that the forthcoming OnePlus handset would be called “OnePlus 11 Pro,” a recent leak from reliable leaker Steve OnLeaks Hemmerstoffer indicates that the company might not use the “Pro” on its upcoming phones to simplify its naming strategy. Now, the tipster has – in collaboration with Gadget Gang – shared a render of the “OnePlus 11,” giving us a closer look at the phone’s design and color options.

It reveals that the phone will come in matte black and pastel green colorways. There is a large circular camera bump that flows over the left edge of the curved back panel. It includes three camera sensors, an LED flash, and Hasselblad branding. The phone’s left side houses a power button and an alert slider.

OnePlus 11: expected specifications

As per previous leaks, the OnePlus 11 could flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will run the show, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support will keep the lights on. Furthermore, the company could ship it with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

As evident from the render, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup. We could expect a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP IMX709 2x telephoto shooter. Additionally, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling requirements.

Besides this, other noteworthy hardware specifications could include an under-display fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. While the company is still mum about the phone’s release date, OnePlus will probably release it in China early next year, followed by a global launch shortly after.