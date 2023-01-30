One UI 5.1 Will Bring Many New Features to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series

It has been a while since we first heard about One UI 5.1. At that time, Samsung was reportedly testing it on the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. Now, days before the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, a leak from the German publication, WinFuture, details One UI 5.1 changelog. In all likelihood, Samsung could ship its upcoming flagship line of phones running on the latest Android 13-based One UI 5.1 out of the box.

According to the report, it brings a new battery widget, better AR Emojies and AR Zone, a family album-sharing option in the Gallery app, improvements to multi-device controls, and more.

Samsung One UI 5.1 Features

One of the new features coming to One UI 5.1 is a new battery widget that displays the battery levels of all your connected devices on your home screen. Next, Samsung Note allows multiple owners of a shared note to edit it simultaneously. You will also be able to redirect audio between Wi-Fi or Cast-enabled speakers via the Media Output tab within the Quick Panel of the notification.

You can use the AR Emoji Camera to take photos with up to three people in the frame and transform your faces into emojis characters. Furthermore, the Gallery app will also get an option to share family albums with your family members. Its artificial intelligence will recognize your family members’ faces and arrange the photos accordingly, making it easier for you to share them.

Samsung Galaxy S23 will also get an ability within the Setup Wizard to scan a QR code and automatically transfer credentials, saved Wi-Fi networks, and more from an old device. However, this feature requires Bluetooth Low Energy to function.

Besides this, there is a handful of more changes that you can expect from Samsung One UI 5.1. You can check out the complete changelog posted by SamMobile for more details.