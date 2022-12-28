Samsung Is Testing One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung is currently testing its next version of Android skin ahead of the release of its next-gen flagship line of smartphones. According to a recent tweet by SamSWUpdate, the company has reportedly begun testing Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra with firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7.

This news comes weeks before the rumored February 1 Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S23 series phones will see the light of day. Given that Samsung has a sizeable amount of time before the event to test its next version of Android skin, it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 lineup might arrive with One UI 5.1 out of the box.

A report from SamMobile suggests that with the One UI 5.1, Samsung could add more lock screen customization options, a new media player widget design in the notification panel, partial screen mirroring ability, and many improvements to the taskbar.

Samsung traditionally refreshes its premium line of phones with the latest version of Android-based One UI skin first and then delivers it to other Galaxy devices worldwide in a paced manner. The company offers three to four years of Android OS upgrades on its smartphones, and all Galaxy devices on the One UI 5 roadmap should get this newer version sooner or later.

If we had to make a guess, the forthcoming Galaxy S23 series would undoubtedly be the first to get the Android 13-based One UI 5.1, followed by the current-gen Galaxy S22 family members. Of course, the top-end Samsung foldable phones in the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series will also get the incremental One UI 5.1 treatment. Samsung has promised faster software updates moving forward, and we hope that One UI 5.1 will quickly reach older Samsung phones, too.

Via: SlashGear