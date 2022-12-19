iFixit Starts Selling Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Replacement Parts for Self-Repair

Earlier this year, Google announced a DIY repair program where you can buy replacement parts and fix your Pixel phone yourself. The company partnered with iFixit and started shipping genuine spare parts for all Pixel phones ranging from Pixel 2 to 6 series. Now, the Pixel 7 series phones join the list, as its repair parts are now purchasable from iFixit’s official website.

If you have a cracked-up Pixel 7 front panel, you can get a replacement display from iFixit for $130 or bundle it with a complete repair kit for $137. The same for the Pro model will cost you more, as the device has a more prominent display – $200 or $207 with repair tools. The kit includes all tools required for the entire process.

For the battery, you’ll have to pay the same for both phones – $43 or $50 with the kit. If you buy the latter, you’ll get a battery, display adhesive, graphite sheet, and thermal paste, among other tools. The company recommends calibrating your freshly installed battery by charging it to 100% and then leaving it on charge for another two hours afterward. Then, discharge the battery to 0% and recharge it to 100%.

Besides this, you can get the Pixel 7 Pro’s rear camera assembly, including wide angle, ultrawide angle, and telephoto lens – for $160 or $153 for the replacement part only. For the vanilla 7, the ultrawide lens costs $43 or $50 for a complete kit. On the other hand, the 7’s wide sensor retails for $90 or $97 with the kit.

If you don’t already have all the tools required for the DIY repair, it’d be better to get the replacement part with the iFixit fix kit. Some of these repair parts are already out of stock, but there is an email waitlist.