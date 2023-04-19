Leaked Google Pixel Fold Price Tag Reveals It Won’t Be Cheap

We have been hearing rumors about Google’s first foldable phone for a while now. After several delays, it seems like the Big G is finally ready to release the device. According to Jon Prosser on Twitter, the Mountain View giant will unveil the Pixel Fold on May 10 at Google I/O.

The tweet goes on to mention that preorders for the foldable will open on May 10, but only through the Google Store. Moreover, interested buyers will be able to preorder the device through carriers and retailers starting May 30. Prosser claims that the Pixel Fold will release in mid-June, specifically on June 27.

Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27

CNBC viewed internal communications and reported that the company will announce the Pixel Fold this May at Google I/O. Furthermore, the report mentions that the Pixel Fold will cost “upward of $1,700,” making it slightly cheaper than Samsung’s $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 4. It also claims that the device will have a more robust hinge to help it unfold into a small tablet with a 7.6-inch screen.

According to the report, the Pixel Fold will be water-resistant and pocket-sized, with a 5.8-inch outer screen. The device could weigh 10 ounces, making it slightly heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Thankfully, the extra weight comes with a bigger battery, which according to the document, should offer 24 hours of runtime or up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

As previous leaks suggested, the Pixel Fold would draw power from Google’s in-house Tensor G2 SoC, the same chip powering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Besides this, previous leaks also hinted at a 50MP primary camera, the same sensor found in the Pixel 6 series.

Since these are just leaks and rumors, we suggest taking this news with a pinch of salt.

