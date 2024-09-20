Microsoft launches unified Windows App for all major platforms

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

Microsoft has just announced the general availability of its new application, the Windows App, which is now live for macOS, iOS, and web browsers today, September 20 (and soon for Android devices).

“This unified app serves as your secure gateway to connect to Windows across Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box, and more,” Microsoft posted.

The Windows App allows users to enjoy a unified experience and simpler access to the ‘Windows experience they know and love from any device,’—unifying multiple services into a single app.

Microsoft continued in their post, “Whether you are an IT administrator or an end user, Windows App provides immense value.”

The app allows users to manage and access multiple Windows services, including virtual desktops, and cloud and local PCs from a customizable interface that supports custom home screens, multi monitor support, and dynamic display resolutions.

“With the general availability of Windows App, you’ll see enhancements designed to make accessing and managing Windows resources even more seamless,” Microsoft added.

The tech company noted the many new features and improvements across major platforms, such as simplified device and app actions, extended compatibility for Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs, in-app feedback, easy account switching, and support for Microsoft’s Relayed RDP Shortpath—which can enable Remote Desktop on networks that normally wouldn’t allow it.

Microsoft stated further, “With this general availability launch, users of Remote Desktop clients for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and web will transition to Windows App.”

The Windows App is now available through the ‘appropriate store for each client platform, ensuring a smooth update process—Microsoft Store for Windows devices, Apple App Store for macOS and iOS, or Google Play for Android devices.