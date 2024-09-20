Jobstreet and GEN8 launch ‘AI for JobSEEKers’ to boost job seeker skills with responsible AI use

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

Jobstreet by SEEK and GEN8 have launched ‘AI for JobSEEKers,’ a web series that teaches job seekers how to use AI responsibly in their job search, addressing the demand for AI fluency in today’s evolving market.

The six-episode series premiered on September 16 and is available exclusively on Career Hub within the Jobstreet app in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Hosted by GEN8 founder Tim Sharp, the series aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and AI technology by showing how to harness AI’s capabilities while being mindful of its limitations.

“‘AI for JobSEEKers’ empowers job seekers by showcasing practical AI applications, from improving resume quality to managing multiple job applications efficiently,” Sharp explained.

Practical Guidance for Every Step of the Job Search

The series covers a range of topics designed to help job seekers make the most of AI tools while safeguarding their personal information. It offers guidance on discovering job opportunities using Jobstreet’s AI-powered platform and highlights the use of large language models like ChatGPT and Copilot to tailor resumes and cover letters without sacrificing a genuine personal touch.

It also provides insights into preparing for job interviews using AI-driven platforms such as Konfidence.ai, enhancing online professional profiles for better visibility, and managing job applications with AI-powered automation tools like Zapier.

Certificate Upon Completion

Upon completing the series, users will receive a digital certificate co-branded by Jobstreet and GEN8.

Bryan Seah, Regional Head of Content at SEEK Asia, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting that AI is an essential tool in today’s job market, not just a passing trend.

“We hope this new series will guide job seekers in deploying AI tools effectively and responsibly, equipping them with the skills needed to navigate the modern employment landscape,” Seah stated.