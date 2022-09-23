Google Pixel 7 Series Could Be as Affordable as Pixel 6

The latest Google Pixel 7 series leak reveals its price and is the same as its predecessors. Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii posted images unveiling colorways and retail figures of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro on Twitter, citing a reliable source. This leak comes a few days ahead of October 7 Google hardware event, where the company will make Google Pixel 7 series phones alongside a Pixel Watch official.

According to the source Twitter thread, the Pixel 7 should cost $599, the same as the Google Pixel 6 when it launched last year. And the Pixel 7 Pro will set you back $899, again the same as Google Pixel 6 Pro. Next, you might get a $100 discount on Google Pixel 7 and $200 off on Google Pixel 7 Pro on purchasing them via Target. However, the terms and conditions to avail of these offers are still a mystery.

Pixel 7 Pro, codenamed Cheetah, will cost $899, available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. pic.twitter.com/sNhZzuEJxT — Artem Russakovskii 🇺🇦 (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

Google Pixel 7 Series Colors, Release Date

Google has officially revealed all color options of the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 will ship in three color options: Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass. Google’s way of saying white, black, and green, respectively. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro will arrive in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow shades. The leak also shows the same colorways information of the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google will start taking pre-orders on October 6, and this new leak adds weight to the rumored October 13 release date. However, there could be a delay – as per the source – and it might not go on sale until October 18.

It’s also worth noting that this leak only covers the price for the US market. Apple recently took wraps off its iPhone 14 series and kept the cost intact in the US but shipped them at a higher price in other countries. Google could do the same. Still, it’ll be interesting to see how this news pans out.