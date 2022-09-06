Google Pixel 7 Event Announced for October 6th

Google today announced that it will be hosting its Pixel hardware event on Thursday, October 6. The company will officially launch its Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch at the event, which it first showcased during the I/O event earlier this year.

The event will kick off at 10 AM ET on October 6, 2022. The company will be revealing the full details of the highly-anticipated Pixel lineup, along with their features, pricing, and availability. You can sign up for updates from Google — or add the live stream to your calendar — by visiting the official hub page.

It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 6, 2022

Pixel 7 to Be Unveiled at the October 6th Event

While the announcement teaser doesn’t reveal much, the upcoming Pixel 7 devices and the Pixel Watch can be seen in the video. There was also what looked like the Pixel Buds Pro in the video. While the Pixel Buds Pro are currently available to purchase, there is the chance that it could be a new unannounced product with a similar design. The only thing we can do is wait and see what the actual product is.

On the other hand, the leaks have also not revealed much about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro that we didn’t already know. Images have shown that the Pixel 7 will be an iterative upgrade over the last generation with a similar design. Though Google has today officially confirmed that it will be powered by the second-generation Tensor chipset.

Called Tensor G2, Google says the next-gen chip will “bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition.” However, other details, such as its CPU speeds, GPU, benchmarks, etc., are yet to be revealed.

The Pixel Watch is also expected to be unveiled at this show, along with the Pixel 7 series. Other hardware could be in store for us as well from Google, although only the Pixel 7 series and the Watch are a given right now.

Source: Google