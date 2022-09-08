You Can Get Rid of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s Crease, but You Probably Shouldn’t

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are among its best smartphones. However, these phones come with an exorbitant price tag and are expensive to repair if damaged. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 sets you back $1,799; without the Samsung Care+, you’ll have to pay $499 to replace the screen. While the brand markets it as a durable phone, this delicate piece still requires proper care.

While the large screen estate of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers an enhanced viewing experience, the screen still ships with a crease in the center, which could be annoying for some. Leaker Ice Universe proposes a fix for this issue, but it’s risky: you’ll have to remove the pre-applied protective film.

Not Your Average Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 DIY Solution

Samsung strictly says not to remove this protective layer, as it’s a part of the display, and removing it could damage the panel. The protective film on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is even stronger than its predecessor, as many complained of it coming off from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, a sizable amount of users also said that their phone works fine without the protection layer.

Trust me, peeling off the Fold4's protective film will make the crease appear lighter, but do so with caution. pic.twitter.com/jzeoqHdQNu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 2, 2022

Despite Samsung using a strong adhesive to hold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s protection layer in place, Ice Universe managed to pull off the film and witnessed the crease appear lighter than before. The tipster also shared an image to show the world the difference it makes when removing the layer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 packs a considerable loadout in its arsenal:

a 6.2-inch cover AMOLED panel

a 7.6-inch AMOLED main screen

Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

50MP triple rear camera setup

These specs make it one of the best foldable out there. But if the crease bothers you, removing the film seems to fix the issue. However, this makes the device vulnerable, so you should do it at your own risk.