Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Durability Test: Does the Phone Survive?

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in August 2022, with some notable durability enhancements. It is the latest clamshell flagship foldable offering from Samsung. After receiving a teardown treatment, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has undergone a durability test courtesy of YouTuber Jerry. In the video, the YouTuber puts the phone through his traditional scratch, burn, and bend test. Does the Galaxy Z Flip 4 survive? Let’s find out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bend Test

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch glass cover screen scratches at level 6 and shows deeper grooves on level 7 on the Mohs hardness scale. However, the inner (folding) panel does not hold stongs against the scratch test. The display scratches at level 2 with deeper cuts at level 3. In fact, even fingernails can damage the screen. This is because Samsung flaunts a fragile ultra-thin glass at the inner (folding) panel.

Next, the phone’s aluminum sides and metal buttons get scratched via a sharp razor. The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s hinge and display taste a lot of dirt but show no signs of mechanical failure to open or close the phone while continuously being opened or closed.

Zack then takes things to the next level with his lighter test. Under the flame, the inner display starts melting as its plastic. On the other hand, the cover AMOLED fares better, but after a few seconds under fire, the pixels turn white and don’t fully recover.

Lastly, in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 bend test, the phone feels the pressure of the YouTuber’s hands. Bending the handset from the back, the Flip 4 makes strange popping noises but remains functional. Next, Zack applies pressure on the front, but the hinge and glass slabs lock the phone out, keeping it from snapping.

After all that abuse, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains functional and passes the durability test, but the phone doesn’t fully close anymore. Anyways, you can watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 durability test video down below: