Liquid Glass gets visual clarity boost in latest iOS 26 beta

Published 25 Jun 2025

The apple logo is lit up in the dark

Apple scrambled to address a major design flaw in its new Liquid Glass interface just two weeks after users complained the feature made their iPhones nearly impossible to use.

The tech giant released iOS 26 Beta 2 on Monday, significantly improving the readability of Control Center after developers and early testers blasted the original design. The initial beta‘s extreme transparency caused Control Center buttons to blend into background icons, creating what many called a “cluttered mess.”

    The updated Control Center now uses a much darker background with aggressive blur effects that properly separate controls from whatever lurks beneath. The change transforms a confusing overlay into a readable interface that actually works.

    ios26 control center changes

    Source: 9to5mac

    The swift response reveals how seriously Apple takes beta feedback, especially when a flagship feature threatens to alienate users.

    Liquid Glass represents Apple’s first major interface overhaul since iOS 7 in 2013. The design system mimics real glass properties, including light refraction and translucency, replacing the flat aesthetic that has been used for over a decade.

    However, the ambitious visual refresh stumbled out of the gate. The glass aesthetic, designed to mimic real-world light refraction, made notifications equally problematic on bright backgrounds. Text became difficult to read when the interface tried too hard to be clever.

    Beta 2 brings additional refinements across the system. Apple restored the parallax wallpaper effect that was missing from the first release. The company also added a new “Alt 1” ringtone variant and introduced blue notification badges for unknown senders, distinguishing them from red badges used for known contacts.

    App-specific improvements include a reorganized Safari menu, Apple Music’s new Live Radio widget, and enhanced accessibility features in the App Store. The update also fixes several bugs, including an issue where AutoMix wouldn’t work with AirPlay.

    The public beta launches in July, with the final release expected this fall alongside the iPhone 17. Apple’s willingness to make substantial changes based on early feedback suggests that more refinements are likely to come before the official launch.

    For now, Beta 2 represents a significant step forward for Liquid Glass. While some transparency issues remain, Apple has proven it can quickly respond to user concerns when a design choice goes too far.

