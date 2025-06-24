Perplexity expands Comet browser to Windows with AI-powered features

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Perplexity AI sent early access invites to Windows users yesterday for Comet, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered browser, which promises to replace traditional search with conversational assistance and proactive task management.

CEO Aravind Srinivas announced on X that the Windows version is ready for beta testing. This expansion follows Comet’s May launch on macOS for Apple Silicon devices.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

“Android build is also moving at a crazy pace and moving ahead of schedule,” Srinivas said.

The browser challenges established players like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge by integrating AI directly into the browsing experience. Instead of displaying ten blue links, Comet provides conversational, sourced answers through Perplexity’s search engine.

Comet operates on what the company calls “agentic intelligence.” The system can automatically organize tabs, search emails, find shopping discounts, and even generate virtual outfit images through its “Try on” feature.

Users can ask questions about open web pages or request assistance with tasks such as price comparisons. A sidebar shows AI activities in real-time, allowing users to approve or reject automated actions.

Built on the Chromium engine, Comet supports Chrome extensions and syncing features. The browser offers multiple privacy modes, including ad-free options with local data storage.

However, Comet has faced privacy concerns. During a recent podcast, Srinivas suggested the browser could collect data “outside the app to better understand you.”

Srinivas later clarified his remarks on X. “Every user will be given the option to not be part of the personalization” for targeted ads, he explained.

The company claims user data stays on devices and isn’t used for AI model training.

Comet enters a competitive market. Google is developing AI Mode for Chrome, while Microsoft has integrated Copilot into Edge. Opera also offers AI-enhanced browsing through Opera Neon.

Perplexity recently raised funding, valuing the company at $14 billion. Reports suggest that Apple executives have discussed acquiring the AI startup, which would mark Apple’s largest acquisition to date if completed. Meta also reportedly explored purchasing Perplexity before shifting focus to Scale AI.

No official launch date exists for Comet’s public release. The company expects a wider rollout by late June, though only through its waitlist system.

The browser represents Perplexity’s attempt to redefine web browsing from reactive searching to proactive assistance. Early testers will determine whether users embrace this AI-first approach or prefer traditional browsing methods enhanced with occasional AI features.

For now, Windows users must join the waitlist and hope for an invitation to test the AI-powered future of browsing.