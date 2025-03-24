Apple’s foldable iPhone to tackle battery life and screen crease problems

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone will focus on longer battery life and improved screen durability when it launches in late 2026 or early 2027, according to multiple industry sources.

The tech giant has started early production work at Foxconn, showing real progress on this long-rumored device. Apple aims to stand out from other foldable phones by fixing two big problems: short battery life and visible screen creases.

For the screen crease issue, Apple is reportedly planning to use liquid metal technology in the hinge. This material, which Apple has previously used in smaller components like SIM ejector pins, could help make the internal display flatter when unfolded.

The foldable iPhone will feature a book-style design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. When open, it will have a 7.8-inch main screen, and when closed, a 5.5-inch cover screen for quick tasks.

Apple is also improving the display driver IC (DDI) technology to make the screen thinner while using less power. Korean tech source Yeux1122 reported, “Apple will use an improved DDI to allow thinner panel assemblies while reducing power consumption.”

The phone will have a titanium body, contributing to its premium design and expected high price. When unfolded, the device will be just 4.5mm thick – thinner than current iPhones. When folded, it will measure between 9mm and 9.5mm.

To save space inside for a bigger battery, Apple may replace Face ID with Touch ID built into the power button. This change shows how serious Apple is about extending battery life in a device type that usually struggles with power issues.

Camera specs appear more basic than current iPhone Pro models, with the foldable likely having two rear cameras and one front camera.

Apple’s move into foldable phones is a big step for the company, which usually waits to enter new product categories until after competitors test the market. Samsung, Motorola, Google, and several Chinese brands already sell foldable smartphones, giving Apple time to observe and improve upon existing designs.

Buyers should expect premium pricing, with analysts predicting costs between $2,000 and $2,500. This is much higher than the $1,199 starting price of current iPhone Pro Max models.

While production will begin in late 2026, supplies may be limited at first, with wider availability expected in 2027. For Apple fans waiting on a foldable iPhone, the better battery life and less visible screen crease might justify both the high price and extended wait.