GoPro Hero 13 gets cinematic upgrade with anamorphic lens mod

A new $130 lens attachment transforms GoPro’s Hero 13 Black into a cinematic camera capable of producing the widescreen footage and lens flares seen in major films.

The Anamorphic Lens Mod, shipping since March 24, creates the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio used in blockbuster movies. The waterproof attachment automatically adjusts camera settings when connected and includes built-in image correction.

“Anamorphic Lens Mod and Hero13 Black have expanded what I can create with my GoPro,” says Chris Rogers, a GoPro Creator and commercial filmmaker. “I can capture incredibly dramatic and cinematic perspectives in a durable, portable package that’s stands alongside professional setups that cost tenfold more.”

The lens uses optical compression to squeeze footage into a widescreen format. Auto Detect technology automatically switches camera modes when the device is attached. Users can shoot in 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps for slow-motion effects.

Professional anamorphic systems cost thousands and require extensive equipment. GoPro’s version delivers similar effects in a compact package designed for action sports and drone filming.

Early testing shows the accessory works particularly well for FPV drone footage and action sports clips, adding cinematic appeal to standard GoPro recordings. The lens maintains compatibility with HyperSmooth stabilization and supports 10-bit GP-Log recording.

The lens completes GoPro’s Hero 13 accessory trio, joining the $100 Ultra Wide Lens Mod and the $130 Macro Lens Mod, which were announced last September. The HB-Series Lens Collection bundle costs $350 for all three lenses plus filters.

A complete Hero 13 camera and lens package was also launched in the second quarter for $700. The pricing targets content creators seeking professional effects without major equipment investments.

Purchase options include GoPro’s store and major retailers like Amazon. The shift reflects growing demand for high-quality video content across social media platforms.

Users should note the lens performs best in well-lit conditions and may struggle with close-focus subjects. Despite these considerations, the accessory offers creators an affordable entry point into cinematic filming techniques previously reserved for high-budget productions.