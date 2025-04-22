Best Nude Filter: Top 6 AI Apps and Sites for Fake Nudes

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Nowadays, AI technology can create almost anything, including fake nude images. Whether you’re an artist, photographer, or just curious, AI nude generators can transform ordinary photos using a “nude filter” to produce convincing results.

This article will explore the best AI nude generators available. We will be focusing on their features, pros, cons, and pricing. We’ll cover the top seven AI nude generators, making it easy for you to find the right tool for your needs.

Let’s dive in and discover the best options for creating fake nudes using AI nude filters.

Best Nude Filters

Candy.AI – Best Nude Filter AI GirlfriendGPT – Best Nude Filter Chat Companion with Visuals Soul Fun – Best Free Nude Filter Pornx AI – Best Anime Nude Filters Crush On – Best Deep Nude Ai Picso AI – Best for Dream Girl Nude Images

Candy.AI – Best Nude Filter AI

Starting Price $12.99/month Free Version / Trial 100 Free Credits & Free limited access Top Features customizable avatars, text and voice chats Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Candy.AI is a standout AI-powered tool designed to generate nude images with ease. This tool allows users to engage in conversations with AI-generated characters. This enhances the user experience by offering a more interactive approach to creating images. The platform supports both realistic and anime-style models. What sets Candy.AI apart is its ability to customize the appearance, personality, and voice of AI characters. This gives the users a more personalized experience. Users can adjust various attributes to generate images according to their needs. This level of customization makes Candy.AI a favorite among users looking for detailed results. Moreover, Candy.AI utilizes advanced AI algorithms to produce high-quality images. The platform ensures that users can enjoy a seamless and engaging process. The platform makes it easy for both new and experienced users to generate stunning AI nudes. With its user-friendly interface, Candy.AI is accessible and straightforward to use. The Good: Highly customizable AI characters.

Supports a variety of styles (realistic and anime).

Fast and high-quality image generation.

Interactive and engaging user experience.

User-friendly and accessible interface. The Bad: Limited privacy measures disclosed.

No mobile app is available.

Not suitable for users under 18. Visit Candy.AI Pricing Candy.AI offers flexible pricing plans to suit different needs: Free Plan : Includes basic features for exploring the platform.

: Includes basic features for exploring the platform. Premium Plan: $12.99/month Best Features Personalized AI characters with customizable appearance, personality, and voice.

Supports both realistic and anime-style models.

Interactive experience with AI characters, including conversations and roleplays.

Advanced AI algorithms for high-quality and fast image generation.

User-friendly interface designed for ease of use. >> Read full Candy.AI Review Who’s This Site For Candy.AI is ideal for anyone who wants to design their AI partner’s appearance and personality while enjoying realistic chat and role-play features. With its simple interface and flexible customization, it’s perfect for users who prefer a straightforward, immersive experience without technical hassles​. Why We Picked This We loved Candy.AI because it excels in customization and user engagement. The Greenbot team was particularly impressed with the seamless integration of voice messages and photo generation, allowing users to interact with their AI companions in multiple formats. What stood out the most is how Candy.AI improves the experience with continual updates, making conversations feel more natural and personal over time. The platform’s focus on privacy and data security also reassured us that it provides a safe, private environment for exploring personal fantasies​. Visit Candy.AI

GirlfriendGPT – Best Nude Filter Chat Companion with Visuals

Starting Price $15/Month Free Version / Trial 100 Free Credits Top Features Personalized conversations, Memory system, Role-play option Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact https://www.gptgirlfriend.online/support Overview GirlfriendGPT offers more than just AI chat. It combines interactive sexting with a visual NSFW experience. You can create your own digital girlfriend or boyfriend and explore fantasies through images and real conversations. It’s like having a nude filter built into a virtual partner—available anytime you need. Key Features NSFW Image Generator : Create explicit images to match your chat style and prompts.

: Create explicit images to match your chat style and prompts. Always Online : Your AI companion is available 24/7—no breaks, no waiting.

: Your AI companion is available 24/7—no breaks, no waiting. Roleplay & Sexting: Explore adult conversations and custom fantasy scenarios. The Good: Built-in adult visuals enhance chat realism

Works well for both short sessions and long-term engagement

Easy setup—start chatting without a complex onboarding

Responsive AI that feels emotionally attentive The Bad: No offline mode or downloadable version

Limited transparency on how user data is processed Visit GirlfriendGPT Customization You can shape your partner’s personality, tone, and even their voice. The character adjusts to your preferences over time. Want someone flirty? Soft-spoken? Bold? GirlfriendGPT lets you choose. Plus, you can share and receive in-chat pictures for a more personal touch. AI Capabilities The more you chat, the more your AI companion adapts. It learns from your interactions to offer more personalized and engaging responses. You can talk via text or voice, and even unlock NSFW features and elite roleplay engines with upgraded plans. Pricing Monthly Plans Premium: $15/month Deluxe: $35/month Elite: $50/month

Yearly Plans Premium: $12/month (billed $144/year) Deluxe: $24.50/month (billed $294/year) Elite: $33/month (billed $396/year)

Who’s This Site For? GirlfriendGPT is built for adults who want more than just static nude images. If you’re looking for a tool that combines emotional connection with erotic visuals, this one’s for you. It’s also ideal for users who enjoy custom digital relationships. Whether you want late-night chats or spicy image exchanges, the platform fits different needs and moods. Why We Picked This Many platforms focus only on image generation. GirlfriendGPT stands out because it blends realistic visuals with interactive conversation. It doesn’t just respond—it evolves based on how you chat. The ability to customize every part of your experience makes it one of the most immersive tools out there. From flirty exchanges to NSFW photo sharing, it delivers a full package. Visit GirlfriendGPT

Soul Fun – Best Free Nude Filter

Starting Price $19.99/month Free Version / Trial 14-day free trial Top Features AI-powered interactions, chatbots, live chat Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal Support Contact (852) 68452818 Soul Fun stands out as a top choice for generating free nude images with its powerful AI technology. This AI nude generator allows users to create realistic fake nudes without any cost. It is accessible for those who want to experiment with AI-generated content without any cost. Soul Fun offers an easy-to-use interface that simplifies the process of creating and customizing nude images. The tool excels in providing a range of options for image customization. Users can adjust various parameters such as body type, clothing, and poses. The platform also supports different styles. It helps allow for flexibility in how the nude images are generated, from realistic to more artistic interpretations. Despite its free access, Soul Fun does not compromise on quality. The AI algorithms are designed to produce high-resolution and convincing nude images. This makes it a reliable choice for users who need detailed and realistic results. The platform’s user-friendly design ensures a smooth experience, even for new users. The Good: Free access to high-quality nude image generation.

Extensive customization options.

Supports multiple styles and poses.

Produces detailed and realistic images.

Easy-to-use interface for all users. The Bad: Limited advanced features compared to paid tools.

The free version may include watermarks or lower resolution.

No mobile app is available. Visit Soul Fun Pricing Basic: Free

Free Premium Membership: $19.99/month

$19.99/month Annual Plan: $9.99/month (billed $119.99/year) Who’s This Site For If you’re someone who loves experimenting with AI-generated images and having fun, Soul Fun is your playground. It’s perfect for people who are curious, creative, and looking for something exciting—without having to spend a dime. Whether you want to explore virtual companionship or play around with unique AI-generated images, Soul Fun offers a ton of options to tweak and customize your AI characters. It’s especially great for those who love a little personality in their AI interactions​. Why We Picked This Honestly, Soul Fun grabbed our attention because it’s not just free—it’s actually good. We thought it was cool how much you can personalize your characters and the way they remember things from past chats made the experience feel a bit more real. Plus, we had fun with how easy it was to jump into conversations or create visually realistic images. It’s casual, easy to use, and doesn’t make you feel like you’re missing out just because it’s free​. Visit Soul Fun

PornX AI – Best Anime Nude Filters

Starting Price $11.15/month Free Version / Trial Free trial with limited features Top Features Adult content generation, AI-based customization, and realistic outputs Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact https://discord.gg/Gz29x92rZT PornX AI is a specialized tool for generating high-quality hentai images with its advanced AI technology. This platform excels in creating realistic hentai visuals, making it a top choice for users interested in this specific genre. PornX AI offers a range of customization options to tailor the hentai images to users’ preferences. The platform ensures that each creation meets the unique specifications of users. A key feature of PornX AI is its intuitive prompt and menu-based interface. It allows users to select various filters, styles, and poses. This makes it easy to generate hentai images by choosing from options or detailed text prompts. The platform ensures that users can explore different styles and scenarios. Additionally, it maintains a focus on user privacy and data security. The platform ensures that images are stored securely and are not shared with third parties. It provides a safe environment for users to create and manage their content. This attention to privacy makes PornX AI a reliable choice for hentai enthusiasts. The Good: High-quality and detailed hentai image generation.

Flexible customization with various filters and styles.

User-friendly interface with easy navigation.

Secure storage and privacy of generated content.

Fast and efficient image generation. The Bad: No mobile app is available.

The free version may have limited features.

Quality can vary depending on the prompt detail. Visit PornX AI Pricing PornX AI offers a flexible freemium pricing model: Free Plan : Includes basic features for casual users.

: Includes basic features for casual users. Premium Subscription : $11.50/month

: $11.50/month Annual Plan: $115.00 per year, offering a cost-effective solution with extended benefits. Best Features Specializes in generating detailed and realistic hentai images.

Intuitive prompt and menu-based interface for easy customization.

Various filters, styles, and poses for diverse artistic expressions.

Focus on user privacy and secure storage of generated images.

High-resolution image generation. Pricing PornX AI offers a freemium model with basic features that are available for free. The premium subscription starts at $11.50 per month. Users can also choose the annual plan for $115.00, providing a cost-effective option with extended benefits and features. Who’s This Site For PornX AI is perfect for anime and hentai fans who want to create custom NSFW art without any complicated steps. If you’re into anime-style visuals and love the idea of tailoring characters and scenes to fit your exact preferences, this platform has you covered. From picking poses to adjusting styles, it’s built for those who want to explore creative, anime-themed content in a safe, user-friendly space. Whether you’re a experienced anime lover or just curious, PornX AI is a fun way to dive into personalized hentai image creation. Why We Picked This The Greenbot team picked PornX AI because it’s all about simplicity and customization. We were impressed by how easy it is to play around with the different filters and styles to get exactly what you want. The intuitive menu makes it super user-friendly, and the attention to privacy means your creations stay secure. We had a blast testing out different scenarios, and the focus on anime and hentai art made this platform a standout for fans of the genre. Visit PornX AI

Crush On – Best Deep Nude AI

Starting Price $4.99/month Free Version / Trial 100 messages/month Top Features Flirting simulation, AI memory, Customizable chats Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact https://crushon.ai/contact Crush On is a top-tier AI platform renowned for generating deep and immersive nude images. This tool excels in creating detailed and realistic fake nudes. This makes it a favorite for users looking for high-quality and engaging content. Crush On’s advanced algorithms ensure that each image captures intricate details. It offers a high level of authenticity in the final results. A standout feature of Crush On is its wide range of AI characters and customization options. Users can choose from various character styles, including anime, figures, and fictional characters. The platform allows for a broad spectrum of creative possibilities. The platform also supports deep and meaningful interactions, enhancing the overall user experience. Crush On emphasizes user privacy and security. The platform ensures that all generated images are securely stored and user data is protected. This commitment to privacy makes Crush On a leading choice for those seeking high-quality deep nude AI content. The Good: Produces detailed and realistic deep nude images.

A broad selection of AI character styles and customization options.

Interactive features for enhanced user engagement.

Emphasis on user privacy and data security.

User-friendly interface. The Bad: No mobile app is available.

The free version may have limitations in features and quality.

Not suitable for audiences under 18. Visit Crush On Pricing Crush On provides flexible pricing to suit various needs: Free Plan : Includes basic features and up to 50 messages per month for casual users.

: Includes basic features and up to 50 messages per month for casual users. Premium Subscription : $5.90/month

: $5.90/month Yearly Plan: $59.00 Best Features High-quality and detailed deep nude image generation.

Wide range of AI characters, including anime, historical, and fictional models.

Extensive customization options for a personalized experience.

Interactive features for engaging and immersive content creation.

Strong emphasis on user privacy and secure storage. Pricing Crush On offers a freemium model with a basic free plan, allowing up to 50 messages per month. For more extensive use, premium plans start at $5.90 per month. The platform also offers a yearly subscription at $59.00, which includes further benefits. Who’s This Site For Whether you’re into role-playing or simply exploring deep and intimate NSFW interactions, this platform offers a diverse set of customizable characters that range from anime-inspired personas to more realistic creations. With options for creating your own characters or engaging with existing ones, Crush On is perfect for those who love exploring creative or emotional connections with AI partners, in a filter-free environment. Why We Picked This Crush On grabbed our attention because of its complete freedom in conversation, allowing users to chat about anything without limitations. We had fun testing the wide range of character personalities, from Yandere to Tsundere types, and the level of customization was a real standout. You can tweak characters’ personalities and even their relationship dynamics. The platform’s user-friendly interface and secure privacy measures, which ensure no content is shared, made it an ideal pick for those seeking a deeper, more personal AI experience Visit Crushon AI

Picso AI – Best for Dream Girl Nude Images

Starting Price $12.99/month Free Version / Trial Free version with basic features Top Features AI character creation, anime generation, image editing, high-quality outputs Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Picso AI is a leading platform designed for generating high-quality AI porn images. Known for its advanced AI technology, Picso AI generates images that are highly detailed and realistic. This makes it a top choice for users seeking premium AI-generated porn images. The platform’s AI algorithms are finely tuned to create a nude picture that closely mimics real-life scenarios, ensuring a visually appealing and authentic experience. One of Picso AI’s key strengths is its extensive range of customization options. Users can modify various aspects of the image, including poses, styles, and body types, allowing for a highly personalized experience. This flexibility makes generating content that meets specific preferences easy. It ensures that each image aligns with the user’s vision. Picso AI places a strong emphasis on user privacy and data security. The platform ensures that all generated images are stored securely and that user data remains confidential. This focus on privacy positions Picso AI as a reliable and versatile tool for creating AI-generated porn images. The Good: Produces highly detailed and realistic AI porn images.

Wide range of customization options for personalized content.

Secure storage and strong privacy protection.

Fast and efficient image generation.

Intuitive and easy-to-use interface. The Bad: No mobile app is available.

The free version may have limited features.

The quality of images may vary depending on prompt complexity. Visit Picso AI Pricing Picso AI offers a flexible freemium pricing model: Free Version : Basic features available for exploration, suitable for casual use.

: Basic features available for exploration, suitable for casual use. Premium Subscription : $12.99/month

: $12.99/month Annual Plan: $129.99 Best Features High-quality and realistic AI-generated porn images.

Extensive customization options for poses, styles, and body types.

Advanced AI algorithms for authentic and visually appealing content.

Strong privacy measures and secure storage of generated images.

User-friendly interface with easy navigation. Pricing Picso AI operates on a freemium model, offering basic features for free. Premium subscriptions start at $12.99 per month. Users can also opt for an annual plan at $129.99.

Who’s This Site For

Picso AI is great for users who want to create highly detailed, custom-generated nude images with a focus on crafting their ideal “dream girl.” Whether you’re into artistic image creation or simply want to experiment with generating adult-themed visuals, Picso AI makes it easy to bring your imagination to life. It’s perfect for anyone who enjoys playing around with various customization options to create lifelike and high-quality images of their ideal virtual companion.

Why We Picked This

What really grabbed us about Picso AI is how tailored it feels for users who want precision. The customization options were a standout for us—you can tweak everything from the hair and skin tone to body shapes, making each image feel personal and unique. We also liked how the platform focuses on providing high-resolution, visually appealing results, making it great for users who want more than just quick, generic images. It’s perfect for those who are looking for a polished, personal touch to their content creation.

What Is a Nude Filter for AI Generated Images

A nude filter for AI-generated images is a specialized tool. It allows users to create or modify images to include realistic-looking nude content.

These filters can transform images or generate new ones based on text prompts to display nudity in a lifelike manner. They are AI-powered tools designed to produce detailed and high-quality results.

The filters offer options for adjusting body types, poses, and other details. This gives users control over the final appearance of the AI-generated images. Nude filters are used in creative and artistic contexts and are sometimes paired with platforms like an AI girlfriend to personalize adult content based on user preferences.

It is important to consider privacy and consent when using these tools. Users should always make sure that their use of AI-generated nude images respects the rights and dignity of others.

How to Use AI Nude Generators

Using AI nude generators involves several steps to ensure you get the desired results. Here’s a detailed guide on how to effectively use these tools:

Choose the Right AI Nude Generator

Start by selecting an AI nude generator that fits your needs. Research different tools and compare their features, pricing, and user reviews.

Doing this will help you find the one that aligns with your preferences. Look for generators that offer the customization options and quality you need for your project.

Sign Up or Log In

Once you’ve chosen a generator, sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. This usually involves providing your email address and creating a password.

Some platforms may offer free trials. However, others might need a subscription or payment upfront. Log in to access the full features of the generator.

Upload an Image or Enter a Text Prompt

To generate nude images, you typically need to upload a base image or provide a detailed text prompt. If you’re uploading an image, ensure it meets the platform’s specifications for size and format.

For text prompts, describe the desired features, body types, and poses as accurately as possible to guide the AI in generating your image.

Customize Your Image

After uploading your image or entering your text prompt, use the customization tools provided by the generator. Adjust parameters such as body type, clothing removal, and style to refine the results.

Many platforms offer sliders or drop down menus for these adjustments. These options allow you to preview and modify the image in real-time. Some tools also tie into broader adult AI ecosystems—like AI sexting apps—to create more personalized and interactive experiences alongside image generation.



Review and Refine the Results

Once the AI has generated the image, review the output to ensure it meets your expectations. If necessary, make additional adjustments to improve the quality of the image.

Most generators allow for iterative refinements, so you can tweak details until you achieve the desired result.

Save and Download Your Image

After finalizing the image, save it to your account or device. Most platforms offer options to download the image in various formats and resolutions.

Ensure you follow any usage guidelines or licensing terms provided by the generator. This is essential, especially if you plan to use the image commercially.

Respect Ethical and Legal Guidelines

Always use AI-generated nude images responsibly and ethically. Ensure that you have permission to use any base images you upload.

Be sure to avoid creating or sharing content that could infringe on privacy or intellectual property rights. Adhering to legal and ethical standards is crucial when working with such tools.

Is Creating AI Nude Images Legal?

The legality of creating AI-generated nude images depends on various factors, including jurisdiction, privacy, and intent. Different countries have distinct laws governing adult content and the use of AI.

In many places, creating such images is legal. However, they should not involve real individuals or violate copyright and privacy laws. Always check local regulations to ensure compliance.

Privacy and consent are crucial considerations. Using real photographs of people without their permission can lead to legal issues.

Ensuring that AI-generated content does not resemble or exploit real individuals is essential. This helps to avoid privacy violations and potential legal consequences.

Ethical and safe use of AI nude generators involves respecting the boundaries of consent and legality. Avoid using these tools to create harmful or exploitative content.

Adhering to ethical guidelines helps ensure that AI technology is used responsibly. It helps maintain respect for individual privacy and promotes safe legal practices.

methodology How We Review And Test AI Adult Sites Features : We ensure that the site provides the functionality you would expect in an AI website, such as AI chatbot interaction, highly realistic AI chatbots, engagement in flirting, and photo or video generation.

Content Moderation : AI moderation to ensure compliance with guidelines and avoid illegal or extreme requests.

Ease of use : A user-friendly design that makes it easy to navigate the site, find AI models, and access features without a steep learning curve.

Safety : Discreet billing and secure interactions to ensure user privacy. End-to-end encryption for all chats and data.

Privacy : Clear privacy policies outlining data usage and robust data protection measures compliant with GDPR or other regional regulations. Security : Encrypted payment systems to protect financial transactions and user data.

Authentication : Additional login security to prevent unauthorized account access.

Support : We ensure that the site has support via live chat, email, or phone to assist both users and models with any issues they encounter.

Reporting Features : Easy-to-access buttons for reporting abusive behavior or blocking unwanted chats.

Reputation : Positive user reviews showcasing a history of reliability and a respectful community.

Nude Filter FAQs

How Precise Are AI Filters In Generating Realistic Nude Images?

AI filters can be quite precise, creating highly realistic nude images by analyzing detailed patterns. However, the quality and accuracy can vary based on the tool and the input provided.

Are There AI Tools for Removing Clothes In Images?

Yes, there are AI tools available that can digitally remove clothes from images, often used in creative and artistic projects. These tools analyze image details to generate realistic alterations, which can be applied in digital artwork or conceptual projects. You can explore options like AI clothes remover tools, which offer varying degrees of customization and quality depending on the platform and intended use.

Can AI Nude Filters Be Utilized for Commercial Purposes?

Some AI nude filters allow for commercial use, but it depends on the specific tool and its terms of service. Always check the platform’s licensing and usage guidelines to ensure compliance.

Are Free AI Nude Filters Suitable for All Types of Artistic Projects?

Usually, AI Nude Filters are used in characters for AI Sexting Apps and sex bots, but you may use them in artistic projects as well, such as digital NSFW photo galleries, AI Adult Painting and NSFW Collages. It’s up to you.

Free AI nude filters can be useful in many artistic projects. However, they may have limitations in features and quality compared to paid options. Consider the needs of your project when choosing between free and paid tools.

How Can Users Help Promote the Ethical Use of These Tools?

Users can promote ethical use by respecting privacy, ensuring content does not exploit real individuals, and following legal guidelines. Using these tools responsibly helps maintain ethical standards in AI-generated content.

Are There Any Free AI Nude Filters Available?

Yes. Several AI nude filters are available for free, offering basic features and limited usage. Examples include tools like Candy.AI and PornX AI, which provide free plans with certain restrictions.

AI Tool Nude Filter – Final Thoughts

AI nude filters offer powerful tools for generating realistic nude images based on user input. These filters utilize advanced algorithms to create images from text prompts or uploaded photos. The platforms provide a range of customization options to meet various artistic needs.

While these tools can produce high-quality results, the accuracy varies depending on the platform. Legal and ethical considerations are crucial when using AI nude filters. Users must be aware of local regulations and ensure that their content does not infringe on privacy or copyright.

Adhering to ethical guidelines helps promote the safe application of NSFW AI in creating content. Several free and paid AI nude filters are available, each with its own set of features and limitations.

Free tools can be suitable for many projects but may offer less functionality compared to premium options. By understanding the capabilities and restrictions of different tools, users can select the best AI nude generators to suit their specific needs.