Pixel Watch Could Be the First Google Fi Supported Smartwatch

Pixel Watch will hit the markets soon, and now a new report claims that Google is working to add support for Fi carrier service to the smartwatch.

Google showcased the Pixel Watch back at I/O 2022 developer conference earlier this year. While we know that the smartwatch will feature a round display, a digital crown-like side-button, and will be released in the market alongside the Pixel 7 series, the company did not reveal any specifics about the smartwatch.

Until Google shares more information about the Pixel Watch, a new report from 9to5Google has revealed that it might be the company’s first smartwatch supported by the Fi carrier service. According to the report, Google has added strings about the Pixel Watch (codenamed ‘Rohan’) in the latest Google Fi app.

The strings suggest that users will be able to link their Pixel Watch with their Fi account using the app. In addition, users will also be able to purchase insurance for their smartwatch. Though, as of now, it is unclear if Google will provide a data-only SIM card for the Watch or assign a dedicated phone number so that users can make and receive calls through the smartwatch.

Currently, Google Fi doesn’t support any smartwatches. The carrier only features support for iPhones, ChromeOS devices, Android smartphones, and tablets for now. If the report turns out to be true, Google could be getting ready to add support for LTE smartwatches with the Pixel Watch. Nothing is confirmed as of now, and we’ll have to wait till learn more details.

Have you used Google Fi carrier service? How has your experience been? Would you be interested in buying a Pixel Watch with Google Fi plan? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: 9to5Google