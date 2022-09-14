These 31 New Emoji Are Soon Coming to Your Android Phone

The Unicode Consortium has unveiled Unicode 15.0 to the public, which brings 20 new emojis and 4,489 characters (up from 3,633 characters from Unicode 14.0). Unicode 15.0 also includes 11 emoji sequences, out of which ten are skin tone modifiers – five for the new Rightwards Pushing Hand and five for Leftwards Pushing Hand – and a new zero width joiner (ZWJ), aka Black Bird. This means a total of 31 emoji are coming to your device.

The new emojis list include a pink heart, which according to Emojipedia, was the most requested emoji. This Pink Heart emoji is accompanied by a light blue heart and a gray heart emoji. Here’s the complete list of the new emojis:

Shaking Face Light Blue Heart Grey Heart Pink Heart Rightwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones) Leftwards Pushing Hand (with five skin tones) Moose Donkey Wing Goose Jellyfish Ginger Hyacinth Pea Pod Folding Hand Fan Hair Pick Maracas Flute Khanda Wireless Black Bird

Emoji 15.0 Release Schedule

Now, you shouldn’t get your hopes up about being immediately able to try out these new emojis. Emojipedia explains that Unicode 15.0 release doesn’t automatically mean Emoji 15.0 release – both are different. While the Unicode consortium approved the final version of the Emoji 15.0, the early support for the same isn’t coming until October – December 2022, when Google and Android platforms will adopt them first. Next year, January – October 2023, will see Emoji 15.0 support on Apple, Samsung, Twitter, and Facebook, among other platforms.

While we wait for that, Google has already added the latest Unicode emoji 15.0 to its Noto Emoji font, including the monochrome version of the font. Besides this, Google is also releasing an animated version of emojis and has shared news of the COLRv1 format that lets users change emoji colors in fonts. Currently, the COLRv1 is only available on Google Chrome and Edge but will be available on other browsers like Firefox soon.