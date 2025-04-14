New Netflix AI feature lets users search for shows by describing their mood

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Netflix is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search feature that lets viewers find content based on specific moods, themes, or detailed descriptions.

The feature, powered by OpenAI technology, is available only to iOS users in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to reach the U.S. soon.

“It’s early days for the feature and we’re really in a learn and listen phase for this beta,” Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou said to The Verge, confirming Bloomberg’s earlier report.

The new search tool changes how viewers find content. Unlike regular search that needs exact titles, actor names, or genres, the AI system understands natural language. Users can use keywords like “sad dramas” or “funny and fast-paced comedies” and get personalized suggestions.

This optional feature builds on Netflix’s existing recommendation system, which suggests content based on viewing history. The company has used various forms of AI and machine learning for over two decades to help viewers navigate its growing catalog.

Netflix made the new feature opt-in rather than automatically rolling it out to all users, different from how they usually roll out new features. This careful approach reflects broader industry tensions around AI. Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, previously addressed these concerns, saying AI will help improve filmmaking but won’t replace creative personnel like screenwriters and actors.

Greg Peters, Netflix’s other co-CEO, explained the company’s AI strategy in an earlier interview on the Decoder podcast: “We have a long history of using machine learning and artificial intelligence in our recommender systems. We’ve been doing that for 20-some years.”

The AI search tool could solve what many streaming customers call “scroll fatigue” — the time-consuming process of browsing through countless options before finding something to watch. By understanding specific moods and themes, the tool promises more personal and efficient content discovery.

This test happens as other streaming platforms also try AI features. Amazon’s Prime Video recently tested AI-powered dubbing to make foreign content more accessible, showing a growing trend of AI use across streaming services.

Netflix hasn’t announced when the feature might exit testing or reach global availability. Zhou says the test will expand to the United States “in the coming weeks and months,” though no plans exist yet for Android devices. For now, the company is gathering user feedback from these early tests before committing to a wider release.