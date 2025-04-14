New Netflix AI feature lets users search for shows by describing their mood

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 14 Apr 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

Free Netflix Smartphone photo and picture

Netflix is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search feature that lets viewers find content based on specific moods, themes, or detailed descriptions.

The feature, powered by OpenAI technology, is available only to iOS users in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to reach the U.S. soon.

    “It’s early days for the feature and we’re really in a learn and listen phase for this beta,” Netflix spokesperson MoMo Zhou said to The Verge, confirming Bloomberg’s earlier report.

    The new search tool changes how viewers find content. Unlike regular search that needs exact titles, actor names, or genres, the AI system understands natural language. Users can use keywords like “sad dramas” or “funny and fast-paced comedies” and get personalized suggestions.

    This optional feature builds on Netflix’s existing recommendation system, which suggests content based on viewing history. The company has used various forms of AI and machine learning for over two decades to help viewers navigate its growing catalog.

    Netflix made the new feature opt-in rather than automatically rolling it out to all users, different from how they usually roll out new features. This careful approach reflects broader industry tensions around AI. Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, previously addressed these concerns, saying AI will help improve filmmaking but won’t replace creative personnel like screenwriters and actors.

    Greg Peters, Netflix’s other co-CEO, explained the company’s AI strategy in an earlier interview on the Decoder podcast: “We have a long history of using machine learning and artificial intelligence in our recommender systems. We’ve been doing that for 20-some years.”

    The AI search tool could solve what many streaming customers call “scroll fatigue” — the time-consuming process of browsing through countless options before finding something to watch. By understanding specific moods and themes, the tool promises more personal and efficient content discovery.

    This test happens as other streaming platforms also try AI features. Amazon’s Prime Video recently tested AI-powered dubbing to make foreign content more accessible, showing a growing trend of AI use across streaming services.

    Netflix hasn’t announced when the feature might exit testing or reach global availability. Zhou says the test will expand to the United States “in the coming weeks and months,” though no plans exist yet for Android devices. For now, the company is gathering user feedback from these early tests before committing to a wider release.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    whatsapp group chat threaded replies

    Tired of scrolling? WhatsApp is adding threaded replies to group chats

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    microsoft ad support free office

    Microsoft secretly tests free Office with ads in India

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    apple tv reaches android

    Apple TV+ reaches Android after 5 years, lacks basic tools

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    nordvpns new tool nordwhisper

    NordVPN’s new tool makes VPN traffic invisible to blockers

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat