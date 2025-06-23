Adobe launches tool to help brands rank in AI chatbot results, not Google

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 23 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
How Adobe's Copyright Protection Will Make it an AI Leader — TradingView News

The age of optimizing for Google is quietly ending. Adobe has just launched software that teaches companies how to win conversations with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots.

Adobe LLM Optimizer, announced Monday at Cannes Lions, addresses a problem most marketers didn’t see coming. Consumers are ditching traditional searches for AI-powered conversations.

    Adobe’s own data tells the story. Traffic to U.S. retail websites from AI sources jumped 3,500% between July 2024 and May 2025. Travel sites saw a 3,200% spike during the same period.

    “Generative AI interfaces are becoming go-to tools for how customers discover, engage and make purchase decisions, across every stage of their journey,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product at Adobe Experience Cloud.

    Companies that spent years mastering Google’s algorithm now face a different puzzle. AI chatbots don’t work like search engines. They gather information from various sources to create responses, making it more challenging for brands to manage their online presence.

    Adobe’s solution monitors how often a company’s content appears in AI-generated responses. The tool tracks mentions across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. It then benchmarks performance against competitors and suggests areas for improvement.

    media 1833a79b085793f3c3992f1eec134ce46553ab02b

    Source: Adobe

    The recommendations cover technical fixes and content changes. Missing FAQ pages often hinder visibility, as AI models tend to prefer authoritative and direct answers. The software can detect broken links, missing metadata, and translation problems that confuse AI systems.

    “SEO is no longer just about keywords and backlinks,” explained Haresh Kumar, senior director at Adobe Experience Manager. “We’re entering a new paradigm—Generation Engine Optimization or GEO—where relevance is judged differently.”

    One-click deployment distinguishes Adobe’s approach from traditional search engine optimization (SEO) workflows. Marketing teams can implement recommended changes without developer bottlenecks. The system assigns dollar values to potential traffic gains, enabling companies to prioritize fixes effectively.

    The tool integrates with Adobe Experience Manager Sites but also works as a standalone application. Pricing varies by company size and needs, though Adobe hasn’t disclosed specific costs.

    Early users can track their “fingerprint” across AI platforms. When ChatGPT or another service references its website, the software captures that data. Teams get real-time alerts about how their brand appears in AI conversations.

    Google still commands a significant share of search traffic, but Adobe’s strategic bet suggests that the optimization landscape is fragmenting. Brands may soon juggle separate playbooks for traditional search engines and conversational AI platforms.

    The company plans to expand coverage as new AI models emerge. Current tracking focuses on major platforms, but smaller, specialized AI tools could become important later.

    Adobe’s entry suggests the AI optimization market has real potential. Other companies will likely follow with competing tools as more consumers embrace AI-powered discovery.

