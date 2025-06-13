Instagram now shows your Spotify songs in real time through Notes

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 13 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Free girl glasses instagram illustration

Instagram now lets you share your Spotify song in real time through Notes, automatically showing friends what you’re streaming above your direct messages.

The feature represents Instagram’s latest attempt to make social sharing feel less intimidating. When users tap the music note icon while listening to Spotify, their current song appears instantly in Notes. If nothing is playing, the next track within 30 minutes will be shared automatically.

    “I want Instagram to be a place where you can overcome self-doubt, and just make it, share it, do it anyway,” said Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head, in a blog post announcing the updates.

    The Spotify integration builds on Instagram’s existing partnership with the streaming service, which began last November with an “Add to Spotify” button. Unlike previous music features that required manual song selection, this update continuously reflects what users are listening to in real-time.

    The new Spotify integration for Instagram Notes.

    Source: Meta

    Instagram also confirmed that profile grid customization will launch next week. The long-requested feature allows users to manually rearrange posts regardless of when they were originally published.

    Meta spokesperson Christine Pai confirmed the grid reordering timeline, according to The Verge. Mosseri had previously teased the capability in January, calling it one of Instagram’s most frequently requested features.

    Both updates are part of Instagram’s “Anyway” campaign, designed to reduce posting pressure by giving users more control over how their content appears.

    instagram grid

    Source: Meta

    The platform is also testing quiet posting, allowing users to add content to their profiles without broadcasting it to followers’ feeds. This feature remains in limited testing but could roll out broadly soon.

    Trial reels, which let creators test content with non-followers before sharing with friends, expanded to all users today. Instagram claims 40% of creators who tried the feature began posting more frequently. Of those, 80% saw increased reach among non-followers.

    These changes reflect Instagram’s recognition that social media anxiety affects user behavior. Creative expression can feel intimidating, especially when posting to main feeds where friends, family, and colleagues might judge the content.

    The Spotify feature launched first in India, with global expansion expected soon. Users need to link their Spotify accounts through Instagram settings or by tapping Spotify tracks in Stories or Reels.

    Instagram’s push toward pressure-free posting comes as the platform competes with TikTok’s dominance in music-driven content. By making music sharing more seamless and reducing posting anxiety, Instagram hopes to encourage more frequent, authentic sharing among its user base.

    The company also announced its Drafts initiative, providing financial support and collaboration opportunities for emerging creators like Tyrell Hampton.

