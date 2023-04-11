Google Rolls out April Security Patch for Pixels a Week Late

Google is rolling out the April security Patch for the Pixel line of smartphones a week later than scheduled. Usually, this update arrives on the first Monday of every month, but there have been times when the Big G made Pixel users wait a bit longer. Last month, the company was late in releasing the Pixel feature drop, and the story for this month is no different.

After a week-long delay, the April security patch is arriving on supported Pixel devices: Pixel 4a, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro. While the update didn’t roll out last week, its Security Bulletin surfaced online, giving us details of what to expect. Let’s take a look.

April 2023 Pixel Security Patch: What’s Included?

Like always, this month’s security patch brings several bug fixes and improvements on supported Pixel phones.

A fix for Bluetooth devices or accessories occasionally getting silently unpaired. Improvements with autofocus in certain situations while using Macro Focus on the Pixel 7 Pro. An instability fix when using USB accessories on Tensor-powered Pixel phones: Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, and 7 Pro.

If you have a compatible Pixel device, navigate to Settings — System — System update to download and install the latest security patch. In case you do not see the update, the factory images and OTA files are up on the official website.

Besides the April security patch, we are expecting the Android 14 public beta preview to start rolling out this month. Folks with their Pixel device enrolled in the beta program can expect to receive the first Android 14 beta release later this month.

For the past two months, developers have had access to the early preview of Android 14, and now, it will reach the masses through the public beta program.

Source: Google