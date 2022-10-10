Google Pixel Watch Will Get Wear OS Updates Until October 2025

Google launched its Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 series at the #MadebyGoogle October 6 event. This first Pixel-branded smartwatch from Google costs $350 for the Wi-Fi unit and $400 for the 4G LTE model. Post-launch, Google announces that the Pixel Watch will get at least three years of Wear OS updates.

Google says this three-year period starts when the watch hits the Google Store in the US. The page states that the gear will get guaranteed software updates until October 2025. These software patches will include security updates, feature drops, and other software updates on Google Pixel Watch.

Interestingly, the company has not separately mentioned the smartwatch’s Wear OS updates and security patches year. The table says “Guaranteed software updates” rather than “Guaranteed Android version updates” and “Guaranteed security updates,” seen on Pixel phones.

It boots on Android 11-based Wear OS 3.5 out of the box, and the past (Android 9) would suggest that the next Wear OS update could be based on Android 13. Usually, most updates on the wearable platform get delivered as apps/services via Google Play Store.

Google has not clarified if the security update will be delivered every month or not for the gear. The document says that Google Pixel Watch receives regular software updates, including operating system updates, new features, security enhancements, bug fixes, and more.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Its Competitors

It goes up against Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8. Samsung promises four years of updates on its Watch 5, and Apple will send five years of updates to the Watch series 8. Compared to its competitors, the Pixel Watch getting only three years of software updates doesn’t seem very impressive.

Still, if you want to get your hands on it, the open sale starts on Thursday, October 13.