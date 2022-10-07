Google Pixel Watch With ECG and Fitbit Integration Unveiled

Google’s October hardware event saw the launch of the Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 series. Before going official, this smartwatch appeared in a series of frequent leaks, revealing almost everything. It’s the first full-featured premium smartwatch from Google. The gear measures 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm and weighs 36g without a band.

The Google Pixel Watch is already up for pre-order coming in a Wi-Fi variant and an LTE option to use the watch without a phone. Folks in the US can grab the Wi-Fi model for $350 and the 4G LTE version for $400. Both options come in only one size, 41mm, but you get a small (130 – 175 mm) and large (165 – 210 mm) band inside the box.

Google offers 6 free months of Fitbit premium and 3 free months of YouTube Premium with the Pixel Watch. European buyers can get it for free by pre-ordering a Pixel 7 Pro.

It comes in three cases and four band colorways:

Matte Black case with Obsidian band

Champagne Gold case with Hazel band

Polished Silver case with Chalk/Charcoal band

Google Pixel Watch: Features

The Google Pixel Watch sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen that supports 320PPI, up to 1,000 nits brightness, an Always-on display, and custom 3D Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartwatch’s heart is an Exynos 9110 SoC, and a 294mAh battery powers the device. Google claims the battery is sufficient to last throughout an entire day. It ships with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

It supports NFC for Google Pay, and you can also make mobile payments with the Pixel Watch via Google Wallet. You can wear it while swimming up to 50m as it’s rated at 5ATM water resistance. The gear houses a heart rate sensor at the bottom alongside an ECG sensor for accurate heart readings.

Google used the Fitbit team’s experience to create more precise algorithms for tracking well-being. It even tells you when it would be ideal for you to take a break and recover.