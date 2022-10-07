Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro With New Tensor G2 Chip Go Official

BY Ronil

Published 7 Oct 2022

Google Pixel 7 series

After months of teasing, Google makes the Pixel 7 series official. We now have the complete details of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and when you’ll be able to buy them. These latest flagships from Google come with new camera features and an all-new Tensor G2 chip.

The Pixel 7 starts at $599 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB model retails at $699. The Pixel 7 Pro costs $899 for the 128GB base model, $999 for the 256GB unit, and $1,099 for the 512GB option (Exclusive to the US market). Both phones come in Obsidian and Snow colors. The 7 also comes in a Lemongrass colorway, while the Pro comes in a Hazel shade.

These handsets are already up for pre-order, and the open sale will kick in the following week, October 13. You get benefits on pre-ordering the Pixel 7 lineup phones if you live in Europe: A free Pixel Watch LTE version on buying the Pro and free pair of Pixel Buds Pro on purchasing the 7.

Google Pixel 7: Specifications

This year’s vanilla model is smaller than the 6, with a 6.3-inch display (down from 6.4-inch). It’s still a flat AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 measures 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm, compared to its predecessor’s 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm. It’s a bit lighter, too, weighing 197g (down from 207g).

A new Tensor G2 chip runs the show, and a 4,355mAh battery (down from 4,614mAh) powers the package. The RAM is still 8 gig, though. It boots Android 13 out of the box and will receive OS updates for the next 3 years and security patches for the next 5 years. The same also applies to the Pro model.

Google Pixel 7 specs

Moving to the optics, you get a dual rear camera setup: 50MP f/1.85 wide and 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide with 114° FoV. Google has revamped the Super Zoom image processing for Pixel 7, thanks to the G2 chipset. There’s a 10.8MP f/2.2 front-facing snapper with 92.8° FoV- up from 8MP – taking care of your selfies and video calling needs. You can now remove blur and noise from old photos using Google’s advanced AI on Pixel 7 phones.

RELATED :Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 Enables ‘Battery Health’ on Pixel Phones

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Hardware and Specs

The Pixel 7 Pro is the top-end flagship from Google till the next Pixel lineup comes out. It flaunts a 6.71-inch QHD+ LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There’s an under-display fingerprint scanner for security, but you can also use Face unlock as an alternative.

At the helm of the Pro model is a Tensor G2 SoC with a Titan M2 security chip. A 5,000mAh battery (same as 6 Pro) with 30W fast wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging keeps the lights on. Google didn’t refresh the RAM capacity for the Pro model this year – it’s still 12GB. It’s IP68-rated.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specs

Photography on the Pixel 7 Pro is taken care of by a triple rear camera setup: 50MP f/1.85 wide, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide with 125.8° FoV, and 48MP f/3.5 telephoto with 5x optical zoom. You get a 10.8MP f/2.2 selfie shooter on the front with 92.8° FoV. You can use the Super Res Zoom feature to scope up to 30x on the Pixel 7 Pro.

