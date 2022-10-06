Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 Enables ‘Battery Health’ on Pixel Phones

In September, Google released the first beta for its upcoming Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release 1). And now, the company is rolling out the second beta. There should be one more beta release in November before the stale one rolls out in December.

This second wave of Android 13 QPR1 beta brings an option to enable ‘Battery Health’ on Pixel smartphones. Once the beta is live, head towards Settings -> Battery, and you’ll witness a new “Battery Health” menu. This page lets you “view battery health status” and give “tips to extend your battery’s lifespan,” a report from 9to5Google says.

In the Battery Health menu, you’ll find a “Maximum capacity” option that shows the battery’s health as a percentage (bh_capacity_percentage), akin to how Apple shows battery health on iPhone. Google explains this feature and provides a link to more details.

‘Phone batteries, like all rechargeable batteries, are consumable components that become less effective as they age and is irreversible.’

The Battery Health functionality displays prominent warning messages like “Needs attention” as and when needed. You can click on the percentage to get more information.

The page also mentions how the percentage showcased is an “estimated measurement of your battery capacity relative to when it is new. Lower capacity may result in fewer hours of usage between charges.”

Android 13 QPR1 Beta Battery Health Tips

Next, there are a few straightforward tips included:

Enable Adaptive Charging: Enabling Adaptive charging increases the lifespan of your battery, resulting in improved battery health. Optimize your settings: This tip offers two simple ways to preserve battery life. Update to the latest software: It suggests you ensure your Pixel device is running on the latest version of Andriod OS. Find the best charging adapters: It recommends getting a charger that matches both the power requirements and the charging standard.

This Battery Health feature for Pixel phones will likely launch with Android 13 QPR1’s stable release, scheduled for December. At the moment, it’s unclear which handsets will receive this treatment.