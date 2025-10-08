Taylor Swift faces backlash over suspected AI use in promotional videos

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Taylor Swift faces widespread criticism from fans who believe the pop star used artificial intelligence (AI) to create promotional videos for her latest album, contradicting her previous stance against the technology.

The controversy erupted over the weekend of October 5-6, 2025, following the release of Swift’s 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Her team launched a global scavenger hunt that led fans to 12 physical orange doors across cities worldwide. Scanning QR codes on these doors unlocked videos on YouTube Shorts that contained clues to a lyric video for the lead single, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

But fans quickly noticed problems. The videos displayed telltale signs of AI generation: gibberish letters on a treadmill, a bartender’s finger blending into a napkin, and misaligned dumbbells in a gym scene. These glitches sparked immediate outrage across social media platforms.

“I’m so disappointed,” one Reddit user wrote. “AI is literally destroying my industry and is basically going to ruin my job which is my absolute world. I cannot understand why someone who is so passionate about art and artists wouldn’t hire an artist.”

The backlash mildly hit Swift’s social media following. Reports indicate she lost over one million Instagram followers within days, dropping from 282 million to 281 million.

Last year, Swift condemned AI technology after Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image falsely showing her endorsing his presidential campaign. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she stated on Instagram at the time.

Another Reddit user captured fan frustration perfectly: “For someone who has made a big deal about how artists aren’t paid appropriately for like, most of her career, this is tone deaf AF,” they posted. “I love her, but Taylor, girl, read the room.”

YouTube has since removed the promotional videos. Neither Swift’s team nor Google, which hosted the scavenger hunt, has confirmed whether AI was used or explained how the videos were created.

Some fans speculate Google may have used the collaboration to showcase its Veo 3 video generation model without Swift’s full knowledge.

Taylor Nation, Swift’s official social media team, remained notably silent throughout the campaign, leading some fans to question whether Swift actually approved the promotion.