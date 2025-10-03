Dark Mode

Sora 2 lets users appear in AI videos as OpenAI weighs safety trade-offs

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 3 Oct 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

openai sora 2 ai video

OpenAI released Sora 2 on Tuesday, featuring a transformation that turns anyone into a video star, provided they give permission first.

The company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) video generator includes “Cameo,” which lets users drop verified versions of themselves or friends into any generated scene after recording a one-time video and audio sample. Unlike typical deepfake technology, users maintain complete control over their digital likeness.

    “Only you decide who can use your cameo, and you can revoke access or remove any video that includes it at any time,” OpenAI stated in its announcement. Users can even delete draft videos others create featuring them.

    This version represents a major leap from the original Sora released in February 2024. Where the first version would teleport basketballs into hoops, Sora 2 makes them bounce realistically off backboards. Videos now include synchronized dialogue, sound effects, and music across multiple shots.

    Bill Peebles, an OpenAI research scientist, called Sora 2 “state of the art for motion, physics IQ, and body mechanics, marking a giant leap forward in realism.”

    Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, acknowledged potential risks in his blog post. “We are aware of how addictive a service like this could become, and we can imagine many ways it could be used for bullying.”

    To address these concerns, OpenAI built multiple safeguards. The verification process requires users to complete audio challenges that confirm their identity. Teens receive stricter default settings, including daily generation limits and tighter cameo permissions.

    Parents can manage their children’s experience through ChatGPT-linked controls, which let them turn off algorithmic personalization, limit scrolling, and restrict who can message their teens.

    The Sora iOS app launched Tuesday in the United States and Canada through an invite system. Android users will have to wait for a promised future release. Videos remain limited to 10 seconds.

    Free users receive “generous” generation limits at launch. ChatGPT Pro subscribers gain access to Sora 2 Pro, described as an experimental higher-quality model available on sora.com.

    One controversy persists from the original Sora. Copyright holders must actively opt out to prevent their work from appearing in training data. The company maintains this default policy despite ongoing legal challenges regarding the use of copyrighted material.

    AI-generated content has recently flooded social media platforms with the launch of Meta’s own AI video feed, called Vibes, last week. Google’s Veo 3 and ByteDance have also released their own competing generators.

    Zack Kass, a former OpenAI executive, defended the rapid release strategy. “There are two alternatives to building in the open: Not building at all, or building privately. And those alternatives, to me, are worse. If we have a groundbreaking technology, I think people should know about it and use it so that we can all update to it,” he stated.

    The company plans to release an API for developers within the next few weeks. Storyboard tools that give creators shot-by-shot control are expected to arrive around the same time.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    disney removal from character ai

    Disney yanks its characters from Character.AI after child safety scandal

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    trump deepfake racist ai videos

    Trump doubles down on racist AI videos as shutdown deadline passes

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    meta ai convos for ads

    Meta will mine your AI convos for ads — and there’s no opt-out

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    anthropic claude sonnet 4 5

    Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 doubles down on safety, outperforms GPT-5 in coding

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat