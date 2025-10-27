Google Photos may soon let you turn selfies into memes with AI

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Google Photos is testing a feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to insert users’ faces into popular meme templates.

Code discovered in version 7.51.0 of the app reveals the function, currently called “Me Meme.” Android Authority found the feature during an APK teardown on October 23, 2025.

Users have to select a backed-up selfie from their Google Photos library, pick a meme template, and let Gemini AI handle the rest. Google’s system automatically places the chosen face into formats like the “This is fine” dog meme.

Android Authority managed to activate the hidden feature during testing. They confirmed that users will need clear, well-lit selfies stored in Google Photos for best results.

The feature will be found in the Create tab, appearing below the Animation option, alongside other AI-powered tools like Photo to Video and the recently spotted Nano Banana image model.

Google has not announced a release date nor confirmed how many meme templates will be available at launch. It also remains unclear whether users can upload custom templates beyond Google’s pre-selected options.

The tool targets people who want to participate in meme culture but lack photo editing experience. Making memes traditionally requires software skills and time that many casual users don’t have.

However, the feature could draw concerns about its potential impact on meme authenticity. There is an ongoing critique of “slop” content—overly polished, AI-generated material that floods social media.

“Often, the best memes are cropped badly, compressed beyond belief, littered with odd fonts, and sometimes misspelled captions,” John-Anthony Disotto wrote in a TechRadar article. “It’s that chaos that makes memes funny and relatable, not the perfectly polished, sterile image generation that I suspect we’ll get from an AI offering.”

The feature will likely launch first in the United States before expanding to other regions. This follows Google’s pattern with similar AI tools like Remix and Photo to Video, which remain US-exclusive.

Google Photos continues adding AI capabilities as part of the company’s push to embed the tech across its product lineup. The meme generator represents another step in making creative tools more accessible to mainstream users.