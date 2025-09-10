Dark Mode

Google slashes Veo 3 pricing and adds TikTok-style vertical videos

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 10 Sep 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

google veo 3 vertical videos

Google’s Veo 3 artificial intelligence (AI) video generator can now create vertical videos designed for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. The tech giant announced on September 9 that developers can set videos to a 9:16 aspect ratio through its programming interface.

Google also cut prices in half, making the technology more accessible to app creators and businesses. Veo 3 now costs $0.40 per second of video, down from $0.75. The faster Veo 3 Fast model dropped to $0.15 per second from $0.40, according to Google’s developer blog.

    “Veo 3 is now like 50% cheaper and higher quality so go build,” Google said in an example video featuring a rock climber.

    Both models can now produce videos in 1080p high-definition quality. Previously, the system was limited to 720p resolution through Google’s programming tools.

    Google Photos users in the United States can already turn still pictures into short videos using Veo 3. The feature creates four-second clips without audio for free accounts. Paid subscribers get access to more video generations.

    All videos created by Veo 3 include digital watermarks called SynthID to identify AI-generated content. Google says this helps viewers recognize artificial media.

    The vertical video support could lead to more AI content on social platforms, creating new challenges for platforms already struggling to moderate misleading content. Many current AI videos require editing to fit mobile screen formats. Direct vertical creation removes that step for content makers.

    Critics worry about “AI slop” — low-quality artificial content that could overwhelm social media feeds. The lower prices and easier creation process may increase these concerns.

    Google says both Veo 3 models are now “stable and ready for scaled production use” in its programming interface. The company initially expanded its availability from 70 countries to 140 countries and regions. Google first introduced Veo 3 at its developer conference in May 2025.

    The changes make Google’s video AI more competitive with OpenAI’s Sora and other AI video systems as the technology becomes mainstream. Lower costs and mobile-friendly formats could accelerate adoption across social media platforms.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    anthropic apple ai training lawsuits

    Apple accused of using pirated books to train AI as Anthropic pays $1.5B in landmark deal

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    ai stethoscope spots heart conditions

    AI stethoscope flagged heart conditions twice as often as doctors in trials

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    tencent voyager images to 3d

    From photos to worlds: Tencent’s Voyager turns images into 3D video scenes

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    amazon lens live

    Point, scan, buy: Amazon launches Lens Live to speed up impulse shopping

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat