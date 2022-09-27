You Can Now Try Android 13-Based One UI 5 Beta on Samsung Galaxy A52

Samsung has opened the gates for the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy A52. The tech giant started testing One UI 5 beta on its flagship Galaxy S22 series a few weeks ago. Now, in a surprising move, Samsung has expanded the beta program to its mid-range devices: the Galaxy A52

Folks at Sammobile spotted the One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy A52 in Samsung Community. However, this is currently limited to Indian users, and a wider release could start in the coming week.

This latest Android version’s beta release on the Galaxy A52 is a surprise. Usually, the brand brings flagship handsets into the fold before the mid-range ones receive the same treatment. It’ll be interesting to see if this year’s Galaxy A53 gets the One UI 5.0 beta program or skip to the stable update.

Anyways, if you have got an Indian unit of the Galaxy A52, you can get the One UI 5 Beta. Install the Samsung Members apps on your phone if it’s not already pre-installed. Inside the app, you’ll see a “One UI Beta Program” banner on the top – tap on it.

After enrolling in the program by entering your details, you’d get the software update within a few minutes.

What You’d Know Before Installing One UI 5 Beta Update on Galaxy A52

Moving forward, you’ll get subsequent beta releases and, of course, the final Android 13-based One UI 5 update. But before you tap on the install button, note that it’s a beta release and might come with bugs, so things might not function like usual. You’d reconsider installing the One UI 5 beta update if the Samsung Galaxy A52 is your primary device.