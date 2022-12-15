Samsung Could Ditch Exynos for Its In-house Chip

Samsung has been making and releasing its own chipset-powered smartphones for a while now. However, the company’s Exynos chip powers its flagship S-series devices only in some countries. The South Korean company’s smartphone operations are run by the Samsung Mobile eXperience (MX) division, while the Samsung System LSI division designs the Exynos chipsets. According to a report from The Elec, the MX division is developing an entirely new team to design and assemble its own SoCs rather than depending on the System LSI division for Exynos chips.

Until now, Samsung launched its premium phones in two variants, one with its in-house Exynos chip and the other with Qualcomm flagship SoC. While shipping its own chipset-powered phone helps to keep the manufacturing cost lower than outsourcing chips from Qualcomm, the Exynos models have had performance, thermal, poor battery life, and power efficiency issues.

Apparently, the MX unit isn’t happy with the poor performance complaints of the Exynos chip from its users, and that’s the likely reason behind forming their own team.

Per the report, Samsung Electronics Executive VP Won-Joon Choi, who worked at Qualcomm before joining Samsung in 2016, will lead this new team. He is also head of the Flagship Product R&D Team and Technology Strategy Team at the MX division.

Samsung To Make Its Own SoC, Could Mark the End of the Road for Exynos

It’s no secret that Samsung will use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on its Galaxy S23 family members globally. The company has joined hands with Qualcomm to ship Snapdragon processors globally for its future Galaxy flagship phones. However, word on the internet is Samsung is working on a Galaxy-exclusive chipset for 2025 and will skip Exynos SoCs for 2023 and 2024. We’ll have to wait and see whether the company will use Exynos branding for this chip or something entirely new.