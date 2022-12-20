Unreleased Pixel Tablet and Charging Dock Leaks on Facebook Marketplace

Although we have been hearing about Google’s first Pixel-branded Android tablet for a while, we didn’t get an official confirmation about the Pixel Tablet’s existence until Google I/O 2022 event. The big G quietly slides the tablet into its Pixel portfolio promotional video, where we got our first look at the device. A few months later, news of the Pixel Tablet entering the engineering validation test (EVT) surfaced online.

At Google’s #MadeByPixel launch eve, where we saw the debut of the Pixel 7 series, the search giant also shared details about the Pixel Tablet. The company also posted a dedicated blog for the device, revealing the gear dons two hats: a full-fledged tablet and a smart home device. Now, ahead of the launch, the Pixel Tablet prototype appears on Facebook marketplace, being sold for $400.

A Twitter user ShirmpApplePro first spotted the listing, which reveals the device in the black colorway. Although it has symmetrically chunky bezels, the black model is better at camouflaging the front bezels than the white variant.

It gives us a closer look at the charging-cum-speaker dock station in a white shade, which looks quite similar to Google Nest Hub, and it comes with a 30W power adapter. As evident from the images, it seems like the device is running on a tablet-optimized version of the Pixel Launcher and features At a Glance widget. The leaked unit packs 256GB of storage.

While the listing did not reveal hardware specifications, previous leaks suggest it could draw power from a Tensor G2 SoC. It may also offer a dual 8MP rear camera setup, flaunt a 10.95-inch display, and support Wi-Fi 6.

That said, you should take this listing with a pinch of salt. We expect to learn more about the device in the coming days.

