Leaked Google Pixel 7a Renders Reveal Design in Full Glory

After the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro debut, the next family member and mid-range A-series iteration turn to launch is the Pixel 7a. Although the smartphone is likely months away from its official release and might not debut before the Pixel tablet, we now know what it could look like, thanks to some newly leaked renders.

The prolific leaker, OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, shared renders of the Pixel 7a, giving us a possible first look at the phone. It is clear from the images that it’s reminiscent of the Pixel 6a, while it also borrows massively from the back panel design of the vanilla 7. Furthermore, the metal camera visor of the 7a houses dual cameras with a LED flash and comes in a silver finish rather than the black bar of the 6a.

As for the front, the device appears to have thin bezels with a slightly thicker bottom bezel. There’s a punch-hole cutout on the top-center of the display for the front-facing snapper. As for the sides, the phone also apes a similar layout to the Pixel 7 lineup. The power button and volume rocker are on the right side, and the SIM tray is on the phone’s left side.

The report suggests it will measure 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm (with a 10.1 mm camera bump), slightly larger than the 6a’s 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm body. Next, it could come in two colorway options: white and dark gray, which Google would probably call: Charcoal and Chalk.

A previous leak suggests the device could come with a 90Hz Full-HD+ panel made by Samsung with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Sony IMX787 and IMX712 sensors for the rear camera, and 5W wireless charging support. We expect to learn more in the coming months leading to the launch event.